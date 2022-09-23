If you’re interested in protecting your privacy, here’s an update on the new year-old state law called the Texas Consumer Privacy Act.

This is an important step for privacy protection because for the first time, the state has made it illegal to sell your personal data to outside marketing companies. Fines for violators who resell the data to marketing companies can now be as high as $100,000. And companies that purchase the data must put up a $1 million performance bond.

DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.

Recommended for you