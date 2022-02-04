Here’s a clue to spot fake email addresses and web pages. While studying a recent scam in the publishing world (a man was stealing unpublished manuscripts) I learned something. Scammers can throw you off by creating an email address or a website with the letters “rn” in place of an “m.” As an example, the word home is changed to horne. It looks close enough that you may not notice. See how easy it is to get fooled?
Thanks to readers who informed The Watchdog that the Texas Real Estate Commission no longer handles complaints about home warranty companies. That task now belongs to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, which has even created an ombudsman job to assist consumers with claims delays or denials.
A decimal point makes a difference. The Watchdog salutes Roger May who filed a complaint with the (p)ublic Utility Commission that is quite telling. He wants the state-run PowerToChoose.org electricity shopping website to display an additional decimal point for the price of a kilowatt hour when comparing electricity companies’ price offers.
Follow this: May signed up for 10.9 cents a kWh, but he learned it’s actually 10.94 cents. It is rounded down to 10.9 when, he says, it should be rounded up to 11.0 cents, a more accurate price when he’s shopping. Adding that extra decimal point will make the price more accurate, he told regulators. It’s a good idea, which means the electricity companies won’t stand for it.
My heart is broken. On a personal note, when I’m not watchdogging, I’m writing plays and books. My new play about the life of Ross Perot Sr. is scheduled to open Sept. 11 at the Wheelice (Pete) Wilson Jr. Theatre at the Coppell Arts Center. The theater is named after Wilson because he fought hard to convince the city to build the $22 million arts center. He taught drama at Coppell High for 36 years, and he co-founded Theatre Coppell, a local community theater, more than 30 years ago.
It was Pete’s decision to produce and direct my new Perot play. He cast it, designed the set and scheduled the performances. But last week my theater mentor died. He was 74. My play turns out to be his final play in a lifetime devoted to local theater. We’ll dedicate performances to him.
Tickets for PEROT! American Patriot are on sale for a nine-show run at the theater named after Pete. Visit PerotBook.com for tickets and information. And I hope Pete can see it from heaven.
New Financial Crimes Intelligence Center opens. The state has created a new way to catch crooks. The center, operating out of Tyler, is designed to help law enforcement battle credit card fraud, including fraud at gas pumps and payment terminals. We need all the help we can get.
Chaos in Denton County. The Denton County Commissioners Court has written to the Denton Central Appraisal District Board of Directors about Chief Appraiser Hope McClure’s job performance. County leaders decry “the chaos coming out of Denton CAD.”
“A software conversion resulted in the delay of certified tax rolls to taxing entities and accurate tax statements to property owners,” the letter says. Because of this, the county finalized its budget based on estimates, not real numbers.
I previously reported that Beverly Henley, the past chairperson of the Denton County Appraisal Review Board, which handles home value protests, filed a complaint with the county and the state about McClure.
McClure has defended her performance, but the last thing Denton County property owners need is a dysfunctional appraisal district. Here it is.
Frontier Communications’ good news. Those words never go together. But Frontier has reported that last year it saw its first growth of broadband customers in five years. The company has emerged from bankruptcy with new management, which apparently has stopped the flood of cancellations.
Gift cards are risky. I’ve heard from several readers who tell me how gift cards they bought or received didn’t work because thieves figured out how to steal the codes and wipe the cards clean. Best advice: Use gift cards as soon as possible.
Spam texts refresher lesson. Christina Williams of Wirecutter reminds that spam texts sent to your cell phone — called smishing — are illegal. Companies are supposed to get permission to send you texts or emails. You can add your phone number to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call list. But good luck with that. Report the number to the FTC’s fraud site. Never reply or click links in a message. Block the sender and forward the text to SPAM (7726).
Visit a company before hiring. Recently, when I went over the fundamentals of my Watchdog Nation, I heard from Carl Langbein of Midlothian who wrote: “I was disappointed you didn’t add that before contracting a service provider you personally visit their facilities. The quality of their offices and the manner in which they are maintained will tell you a lot about whether to employ them.” An A+ idea.
IRS advice: Make sure your tax preparer has an IRS Preparer Tax ID Number. All paid preparers are required to have a PTIN. Don’t sign a blank return. Your refund should go to your bank account, not the preparer’s. The IRS will not call you about legal action. Hang up on fake IRS phone scammers. Don’t respond to text messages, emails or social media posts threatening legal action. Don’t click links, and don’t provide financial information to senders.
Call blockers. I’m hearing good reports from AT&T mobile customers who use the free AT&T Call Protect app that blocks calls from anyone not in your address book. The calls get sent to voicemail. In the app, go to block, then unknown callers, and then tap send to voicemail. Similarly, there’s T-Mobile Scam Shield and Verizon Call Filter.
Today’s Watchdog Nation Perseverance Awards go to two Dallas County residents who didn’t give up in their wear-you-down fight against corporate America. Nancy Bateman recently found $1,300 worth of American Express traveler’s checks purchased by her older brother in 1996 before he was struck by a car and killed. “Thanks to your encouragement to be persistent,” she wrote me, “it took many months of pursuit but finally I got through to the right person to cash those checks. Rather astounding.”
Jennifer Miller’s problem was with Southwest Airlines. Her 5:30 a.m. flight was canceled the night before. She wanted Southwest to cover the cost of her unexpected hotel stay, meals and ground transportation. Southwest told her it generally doesn’t reimburse expenses when a passenger cannot travel, but they’d consider it as a gesture of good will. Southwest asked her to provide proof of her expenses. She did. Three times. It took three months, but last week a check for $600 arrived. “There were times when I was ready to just quit,” she says, “but I kept telling myself that I need to see this all the way through.”
Perseverance. In Watchdog Nation, it usually pays off.