Let me proclaim in this column of Watchdog shorts that The Era of the Stupid Scammer is over. We have entered The Era of Sophisticated Scammers.
Used to be that if you looked close enough at most come-ons that arrive by text or email on your phone you could easily spot the fakes.
But that was before Anne Snider Reece of Dallas sent me a photo of a text alert, supposedly from the U.S. Postal Service, announcing a package delivery. It looks so real that it’s stunning.
She grew suspicious when the text asked for her date of birth and the drop-down menu included all the nations of the world.
Strange, too, that it asked for a credit card for a delivery. To check its veracity, I sent it in to USPS.
U.S. Postal Inspector Paul Ecker confirmed it’s a scam. “The fake website can be difficult to distinguish from the legitimate website,” he said.
Best advice: Don’t click on the link.
That should be our national motto.
Stamp prices go up
I’ve got a secret. Did you know that postal rates go up Sunday, Jan. 22?
I couldn’t find the news on USPS.gov. Sure, there’s a note about it, but that’s from November.
Even the good folks at my local post office said they didn’t know.
For certain, Forever stamps go from 60 cents to 63 cents. Postcards jump from 44 cents to 48 cents.
Some Priority Mail flat-rate boxes may be dropping in price. For instance, a regular flat-rate envelope drops from $9.90 to $9.65. We can’t be sure, though, because new retail prices are not posted.
USPS must do a better job announcing price changes.
ERCOT’s open records
There was some confusion about whether the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state's electric grid operator, is a government agency subject to the state’s open records act, or whether it’s more of a private entity.
I double-checked this by filing, as a test, an open records request for all emails sent to ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas on his first day on the job.
ERCOT delivered the documents to me.
This is good news because it means ERCOT’s records are public under the Texas Public Information Act.
Anyone in Texas can make a request for public records.
Electricity mugging
Here we go again.
As if electric bills aren’t already high.
We already are saddled with $6.3 billion in bonds we consumers must repay over the next several decades. The money is used to help energy companies recoup losses from the 2021 February Freezeout.
Now here comes the Public Utility Commission’s plan to remake the electricity marketplace in Texas. The (p)UC wants to add another 2% charge to your electric bill.
Enough already!
The Legislature must undo the plan.
Cell service at big events
Am I the only one who notices that at certain big-crowd events cellphone service may not work as it should? Even worse is when an event is sponsored by AT&T.
Jim Welch of Dallas complained to me that this happened in October at the annual Red River Showdown between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl Stadium.
“Cellphone service at the game was horrific,” Welch said. “Texting during the game was virtually impossible. Tried to use YouTube TV to see some replays. No chance.”
Asked about this, AT&T issued a statement: “We prepare our network extensively for events like the Red River Showdown to keep customers, their families and the public safety community connected. Overall, our network performed well at this event, and more than three terabytes of data was transmitted on our network during the game, which was attended by more than 90,000 fans.”
Happiness is …
Charlie Brown says happiness is a warm puppy.
True, but happiness to The Watchdog is when you believe you were ripped off by a corporation and then years later you receive a postcard in the mail informing you that you are recognized as a victim and eligible for a class action lawsuit settlement.
If you rented a car from either Avis or Budget between 2007 and 2015 and paid an e-Toll charge to the company in addition to the actual toll charge, you have until the end of February to file a claim at www.eTollsettlement.com.
That’s what happened to me six years ago. I sent a complaint letter to the CEO of Dollar Car Rental after the company charged me $59 as an administrative fee because I paid $1 in cash to drive on an out-of-state toll road.
What a rip.
My error
In a recent column on trackers in your car, I incorrectly reported that if you use the GoCarma app, you can qualify for a 50% discount with a second passenger in your car on Interstate 635 anytime of the day or night.
Actually, the discount on 635 and other TEXpress lanes is available during rush hours from 6:30 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. I apologize for the error.
$1.2 billion police academy?
Retired Navy Capt. Shep Stahel of Plano read that Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw is asking the Legislature to include in his next budget money to start building a $1.2 billion active shooter training center and police academy.
To me, it sounds like a monument to himself, so I’ll call it the Steven C. McCraw Police Academy.
“Instead,” Stahel writes, “I suggest DPS contact the Army base 50 miles north of Austin where the U.S. Army has done active shooter training for decades. Also, in Quantico, Virginia, the FBI Academy and U.S. Marine Corps perform active shooter training. For police training, I suggest local departments send recruits to existing facilities. I see no need for the state to duplicate existing taxpayer-funded facilities.”
King of Consumers
Forty-three years ago, I met one of America’s greatest consumer fighters — but I didn’t know it.
As a cub reporter, I was assigned to interview Michael Pertschuk, the chair of the Federal Trade Commission. The FTC was under attack in Congress, and funding wasn’t guaranteed in a new budget.
He explained to me how Congress really works.
“Lobbyists have closed meetings with congressmen,” he said. “Only one side is presented. What the man gets is a skillful tale of bureaucratic bungling where industry is needlessly put down by government regulation. …
“Congressmen are under enormous pressure to be responsive to business because of the need to finance a campaign,” he added.
Seems like that applies more than ever.
Pertschuk died in November at age 89. From his obituaries I learned more about his life. He was so influential in Congress on behalf of consumers that he was nicknamed the 101st senator. He had “impact on the life of every citizen of the United States,” The Washington Post wrote.
He is credited as the driving force for putting warning labels on cigarettes, banning tobacco ads on television and radio, and requiring seat belts in cars, according to The New York Times.
As a Senate lawyer and later FTC chair, he helped draft laws regulating pipeline safety, recreational boating, railroad safety, consumer products, toxic substances and drinking water. Big Tobacco called him Public Enemy No. 1.
The thing about his passing is that no one of his stature, standing and ability has followed in his path.
