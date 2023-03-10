SMU clock tower

The clock tower on the campus of Southern Methodist University is shown in 2020 in University Park.

 Ryan Michalesko/Dallas Morning News file photo

Before she asked The Big Question that no one answered correctly, syndicated personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary of The Washington Post, talked to her audience at Southern Methodist University about the usual money topics.

If you save now, she told nearly 200 students, faculty and guests at her lecture this week, you can retire as a millionaire.

DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.

0
0
0
0
0