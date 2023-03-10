Before she asked The Big Question that no one answered correctly, syndicated personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary of The Washington Post, talked to her audience at Southern Methodist University about the usual money topics.
If you save now, she told nearly 200 students, faculty and guests at her lecture this week, you can retire as a millionaire.
Crypto, she told her audience, is a scam. “Too risky,” she said.
Don’t try to keep up with the Joneses. “You all know that the Joneses are broke, right?”
And before you buy something ask, “Is it a need — or a want?”
These are themes that often appear in Singletary’s column, which runs Sundays in The Dallas Morning News. But at this point, her lecture took a sharp turn.
“So can I ask a question to this very great, well-endowed school? I know a lot of you don’t have student loans because your parents are paying for it. I’d like to see the hands of people in here who are rich? Who’s rich? Raise your hand. Who is rich?”
No one raised a hand. But there was nervous laughter.
“You’re not rich?” she continued with a disbelieving tone. “You’re not rich?”
“Are you sure with that nice, beautiful hair that you’re not?” The laughter grew louder. Where was she going with this?
She asked the same question three more times. Three more times no one volunteered.
“I have no hands? None? … OK let me ask you a few questions. How many of you got up this morning and could get a clean glass of water? Raise your hand.”
Every hand in the auditorium reached for the sky.
“How many of you could get up and have a meal?” Again, everyone answered yes.
“Oh, really, really,” she said in mock astonishment, before continuing: “How many of you have a secure roof over your head? Raise your hand.” They all did.
“How many of you are attending a prestigious university and will have a really nice degree when you’re done? Raise your hand.” Everyone did.
“How many of you have transportation?” Most hands stayed up. “How many of you have a job?” Many answered, ‘Yes.’
She kept at it, laughing and asking: “How many of you have your own teeth?”
So why then, she asked, did nobody answer that they were rich?
“What do I mean by that?” She began to explain: “You are in one of the richest countries in the world. You are at an amazing institution. You are getting a great education. You have a clean place to live. You have food. You clearly have parents who love you. You have educators in this room who care about you. Why did you not raise your hand?”
She answered her own question: “Because we define wealth as stuff. More money. And when I was [first] asked that question, I didn’t raise my hand either, and I’m embarrassed to say that.”
Singletary revealed something about our culture that is so obvious we may have forgotten it.
In a whispery voice of revelation, she showed her hand: “Ladies and gentlemen, you are so rich. And if you embrace that you won’t be chasing ‘stuff.’ … So when someone asks you that question you ought to raise your hand.”
On television, politicians and commentators ravage our nation’s reputation. Businesses lay off workers in droves. Schools are said by critics to be breaking down.
It’s as if we’re the only nation in the world, operating in a vacuum, a failure unto ourselves.
I began to look up numbers that I should know.
The U.S. inflation rate is listed as 6.4%. That’s ridiculously high. But in Argentina, it’s 100%, and in Turkey it’s 55%. By my count, overall, 129 nations have a higher inflation rate than we have.
In Texas, gas costs about $3 a gallon, lowest in the nation. In Belgium, Israel and France, it costs three times as much to buy a gallon.
In Britain last week, supermarkets rationed fruit and vegetables because of shortages. You could only buy three tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers.
There are 27 million refugees in the world, and half are under 18.
African countries struggle with food shortages that are blamed on too much power in the hands of Western multinational corporations. These machinations deny to Africans what we take for granted: food security.
Overall, because of what’s called food inflation, Europeans pay more to put food on the table than we do.
Singletary didn’t share these numbers. Her time at the lectern was limited. But before she stepped down, she asked The Big Question one more time.
Are you rich?
Finally, finally, everyone acknowledged they are.
