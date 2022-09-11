I almost killed my wife.
I thought I was doing her a good deed. A mitzvah is what my people call it. A new smartwatch had come on the market, and I bought her one.
Karen has a pacemaker connected to her heart. When she was 5 years old, she had open heart surgery. It was a success.
She’s no fragile flower, but until she got the pacemaker, her heart rate would slow while she slept to 20 beats a minute. That’s dangerously low, but the installation of the pacemaker several years ago brought her rate up to a constant and healthy 60 beats a minute.
She wears a first-generation Apple Watch to check her heart rate.
Time for an upgrade, we thought. So I bought her a Wyze smart watch, which does a lot of the same tricks her Apple Watch does. But it also checks oxygen levels in the blood, which is helpful in the Age of COVID.
I have one of these watches. They only cost $30, while the new Apple Watch Ultra, which was unveiled last week, costs 26 times that.
The Wyze model 47c has a powerful battery that the company says will last nine days on a single charge.
No sooner had she taken it out of the box, charged it up and put it on that the problems began. Immediately, her pacemaker took her heart on a roller coaster. Up and down. Her rate jumped as high as 190 beats a minute. That’s dangerous enough to cause permanent damage.
I took her to the emergency room, not once but three times over a couple of weeks. At first, we didn’t know what was going on. But I do know that if she were left untreated, I could have lost the love of my life.
I’m not going to make you wait until the end of the story to tell you she’s fine. She had a surgical procedure last month at Denton Heart Hospital called an ablation, in which her cardiologist gave what I describe as a heart tune-up. There was a risk, of course, but thanks to smart doctoring, this story has a happy ending.
Effects of smart devices on your body
The purpose of this story is not to give you an inside report on my wife’s health. The purpose is to tell you how, we believe, that darn smartwatch put her life at risk.
I want doctors and nurses to see what I’ve found so they can adopt their screenings to reflect the effects that new smart devices can have on the body.
I want people with pacemakers to know how risky it is to use a smartwatch or a smartphone. The magnets inside these devices can and do interfere with a pacemaker’s operation, medical testing shows.
For the rest of us, this is another example of the importance of reading the fine print. Both Apple and Wyze are, in my opinion, not conspicuous enough with their warnings about the potential dangers of their products.
This is also an example of what happens when we integrate technology with humanity without necessarily knowing what the results will be.
After I began seeking evidence about the watch’s effects, I made it a point to ask every heart doctor and every nurse about the smartwatch’s effect on the pacemaker. Not one seemed to follow what I was talking about, and most dismissed the idea out of hand. This wasn’t an issue on their radar.
The medical community is missing something here. When a patient comes in with a pacemaker that has suddenly gone kablooey, the first question should be: “Are you using a smartwatch or a smartphone?”
But that was never asked.
Official warnings about smart devices
The official warning given by the Food and Drug Administration and warnings by Wyze and Apple say you should keep your devices 6 inches from the pacemaker. That means not carrying your watch or phone in your breast pocket.
When charging the devices, keep a full foot away from the pacemaker.
Apple, which last week introduced the new Ultra watch and its iPhone 14 lineup, did not comment for this story.
With newer smart devices coming to market with longer-lasting batteries and stronger magnets that help them operate, this will continue to be a problem.
Last year, Apple released a list of its products that could affect a pacemaker, and just about everything it makes is on that list: AirPods, watches, iPads, iPhones 12 and 13, all Mac computers and Beats products.
Wyze, a Seattle company that makes a dozen or so smart devices, including $20 surveillance cameras that I first wrote about in 2018, was a little slower in acknowledging the problem.
In frequently asked questions on its website, Wyze originally reported that its watch “will not affect or interfere with your pacemaker, ICDs, or any other internal medical device.” ICDs are implantable cardioverter defibrillators, which are a sister device used to boost hearts at risk.
Fortunately, that answer was eventually removed from the company website. In its place Wyze altered its message this year, stating that failure to follow the 6-inch distance warning “could result in serious personal injury [or] death.”
Wyze customer support manager Chuck Courtney told me, “When this event was brought to our attention, we removed the FAQ posting, and we have reviewed all other health-related guidance to confirm that it is accurate.
“We are also not aware of any other incident involving a Wyze watch 47 interfering with other internal devices. ... Based on what you shared, Wyze also recommends following the advice of the internal device manufacturer.”
There were other nuggets I found in my research to bolster my argument that the medical community is missing a beat on this.
My most credible research find was on the prestigious Harvard Medical School’s website, which warned in a story last year to “beware of newer smartphones and wearables.”
“Such problems aren’t apparent with earlier phones and products without magnets,” the website stated. It also added Fitbit products to the warning list.
This warning is similar to a statement released to me by Abbott Laboratories, the maker of Karen’s pacemaker.
“As magnets found in some newer phones and smart watches have gotten larger, we continue to advise patients to keep their mobile phones and other electronic devices at least six inches away from their implanted devices.”
To me, the evidence of risk is clear. That’s why I’m surprised that this didn’t come up in Karen’s examinations once, and when I brought it up, sometimes I was made to feel as if I were pushing a conspiracy theory.
The good news is that we returned that blasted watch. Karen appears to have fully recovered. And her heart is beating at a beautiful and steady 60 beats a minute.