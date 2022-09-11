Wyze watch

The Wyze 47c smartwatch has a battery strong enough to last nine days. But its magnets can foul up a user's internal heart device. Same goes for most Apple products, both companies acknowledge.

 Courtesy art/Wyze

I almost killed my wife.

I thought I was doing her a good deed. A mitzvah is what my people call it. A new smartwatch had come on the market, and I bought her one.

DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.

