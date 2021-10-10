All these decades later, when you look back at what was accomplished in the summer of 1984, it’s quite stunning. The Texas Legislature passed a landmark education overhaul. That wouldn’t happen today.
Our modern leaders now go through the motions of a similar 30-day summertime special session. But there are no big ideas coming out of it, no mass of problem solving over complexities throttling the progress of Texas. Yet quite the opposite occurred in 1984.
The Texas Legislature wasn’t always afraid of its shadow, unable to solve longstanding problems in the modern era like electricity failures, social inequities and property tax abuses.
In 1984, state lawmakers voted major changes in public schools, many of which remain in force today: the creation of prekindergarten programs, small teacher-to-student class sizes in elementary schools, ramping up standardized testing and, of course, the notorious no pass/no play rule.
What makes this saga particularly interesting is that the life force who made it happen wasn’t even an elected official. He was a businessman who knew how to get things done. Who am I talking about?
Ross Perot Sr.
Perot, still eight years away from running for president, was the creator of innovative Electronic Data Systems, the battler of General Motors’ inefficiencies and the rescuer of employees held hostage in Iran. It seemed like there was nothing he couldn’t do, and this escapade proves that in full.
Perot, still eight years away from running for president, was the creator of innovative Electronic Data Systems, the battler of General Motors' inefficiencies and the rescuer of employees held hostage in Iran. It seemed like there was nothing he couldn't do, and this escapade proves that in full.
Adult entertainment or learning?
Travel back in time almost 40 years ago. Democratic Gov. Mark White appointed Perot, a Republican, to lead an education revolution. Perot was to prepare an education bill the governor would then try to push through the legislature.
Perot hit the road, visiting towns and school districts across the state. His criticisms were harsh and headline-making — but mostly on the mark.
He attacked the 800-pound gorilla, decrying the state’s emphasis of athletics over academics. He especially gave an evil eye to football coaches, whom he said were overpaid and too powerful in their communities. They hated what Perot was doing.
“Extracurricular activities should be put into perspective,” he said. “They can no longer be the forces that disrupt our classes and dominate our schools.”
He criticized elementary schools that had drill teams, cheerleaders and baton twirlers because he said they reflected the interests of parents more than children.
“Texas has a first-rate education — on the drill team, the band and the football team,” he said. “Do you want adult entertainment? Or do you want your kids to learn?
“Our children are going to have to grow up and go to work, and they don’t know anything. They may have a heck of a time on Friday nights in high school, but for the rest of their lives they’re derelicts.”
Such comments were sacrilegious in the land of Friday night lights.
“We look smart because God put so much wealth under the ground,” he’d say. “But our children are going to grow up in a world of rapid change. The average person will change careers five times. For that, he needs a fully developed intellect.”
He nailed that.
Perot asked his top lawyer, Tom Luce, to spearhead the legislation’s passage.
One hangup was the proposed no pass/no play rule. If a student failed any class during a marking period, he or she would have to sit out of practices, events and games for a full six weeks.
Another sticking point was mandatory testing of teachers. Perot demanded that all school instructors take a test to determine their competence.
Teachers and coaches were outraged. They protested, but they were outmaneuvered when they learned their test results would be tied to a promised pay raise.
To fund the raise, the 1984 leaders increased the state sales tax by one-eighth of a cent. In Texas, raising taxes is considered quite courageous.
Perot’s main goal was to force Texas to contemplate its future and move education to the top of the priority list. It was a major cultural shift.
“We’re at the bottom in education,” he said. “And there’s no place to go but up.”
After the 2,000 pages that made up House Bill 72 were signed into law, Perot predicted, “The football team won’t have a playbook that is as complicated as the Dallas Cowboys. …The band might sound a few sour notes because it didn’t have as much practice time. The drill team might have one curve in its line.”
‘A driving force’
Teachers hated the one-time test. Debbie Tribble, retired teacher, principal and administrator, told me: “I honestly found the test so simple. If this is what they thought teachers should know it was insulting.”
A California study of the Texas testing experience later credited Perot as the “driving force.”
“His single mindedness, which got the job done, did not necessarily invite compromise nor make educators equal partners in the envisioned changes,” the study noted.
Debbie Ratcliffe, who retired as longtime spokesperson for the Texas Education Agency, called it one of the most important education bills in state history.
“Even though parts of it have ultimately been repealed, large parts have had a tremendous impact on Texas education,” she said.
No pass/no play was watered down from a six-week penalty to three weeks. But smaller class sizes, pre-K and teacher testing to earn a certificate are reforms that stayed in place.
No pass/no play drew most of the attention. In smaller communities games were cancelled when too many players were pulled off the field because of poor grades.
In his memoirs, then-Lt. Gov. William P. Hobby Jr. wrote, “Perot was a standout leader. … He was fearless, and he was quotable. He was a technology leader, and he knew that Texas’ oil and gas prosperity was fading fast. The state needed to spend more on the minds of its people.”
‘Lack of will’
I talked to historians who agree with my thesis that our modern legislatures can’t compare.
Carlos Blanton, history department chair at Texas A&M University, said modern-day leaders display “a lack of will to really tackle substantive big problems.”
“Most of the legislation now is pretty symbolic,” he said. “It’s addressing a problem or outrage that doesn’t exist.”
Gene Preuss, associate history professor at University of Houston-Downtown said, “You’ve got lawmakers that don’t want to make the hard decisions.”
Everyone agrees that without Perot and efforts by his top aide Tom Luce, this wouldn’t have happened.
“I think Perot was right,” Clay Robison of the Texas State Teachers Association said. The new law “did redirect emphasis on education where it belonged.”
A governor and lawmakers can do a lot in a 30-day summertime special session. Or they can do what they’re doing in the current one. Hardly anything.