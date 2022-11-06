In late June, a Richardson police officer was in a car chase trying to catch four juveniles speeding away in a 2009 black Cadillac. When the Cadillac approached the intersection of Belt Line and Bowser roads, the 16-year-old driver zipped through a red stoplight.

The young driver collided with a minivan driven by a 74-year-old woman. Her van then struck a third vehicle. The 74-year-old, taken to the hospital, died that night.

DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.

