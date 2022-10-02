My story about the dangers of magnets in smartwatches and other electronic devices that can harm people with heart pacemakers drew strong reaction, both for and against.

A few weeks ago, I bought my wife, Karen, a Wyze smartwatch. As soon as she put it on, her pacemaker took her heart on a roller-coaster ride. Up and down. Her rate jumped as high as 190 beats a minute — dangerous enough to cause permanent heart damage.

DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.

