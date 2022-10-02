My story about the dangers of magnets in smartwatches and other electronic devices that can harm people with heart pacemakers drew strong reaction, both for and against.
A few weeks ago, I bought my wife, Karen, a Wyze smartwatch. As soon as she put it on, her pacemaker took her heart on a roller-coaster ride. Up and down. Her rate jumped as high as 190 beats a minute — dangerous enough to cause permanent heart damage.
After three emergency room visits and appointments with several heart doctors, I noted that neither doctors nor nurses seemed aware of warnings provided with some smart devices, including a statement from Apple that users should keep their products at least 6 inches away from pacemakers.
Karen is fine now, but I began researching. I learned from Abbott, the maker of her pacemaker, that the 6-inch rule is recommended.
“As magnets found in some newer phones and smartwatches have gotten larger,” the company told me in a written statement, “we continue to advise patients to keep their mobile phones and other electronic devices at least six inches away from implanted devices.”
The Food and Drug Administration issued a similar warning to keep smart devices like phones 6 inches from a pacemaker. Wyze issued a warning, too, saying the result of close contact could be serious injury or even death.
Last year, Apple released a list of its products that could affect a pacemaker, and just about everything it makes is on that list: AirPods, watches, iPads, iPhones 12 and 13, all Mac computers and Beats products.
Even Harvard Medical School’s website weighed in with a warning about “newer smartphones and wearables.” It added Fitbit products to the warning list.
Here are excerpts from reader reactions, edited for space. I use initials because when you write to The Watchdog, I consider your notes to be private unless you give permission to use your name.
‘Disappointed’
Watchdog, I am disappointed that you put out this story without doing your research. I am a nurse with 15 years of experience with cardiac patients and pacemakers. You do not understand how pacemakers work. The presence of a magnet will not increase the heart rate or cause the pacemaker to go crazy. Shame on you for publishing misinformation. — S.R.
‘Like an earthquake’
I was reading in bed and had my arm with the watch on it laying over my pacemaker for a few seconds and suddenly felt my chest heaving like an earthquake. It caused my body to do rolling jerks from my chest down to my toes, followed by nausea, lightheaded dizziness, weakness and dry heaves.
I instantly took the watch off. The heaving stopped immediately so I knew the incident happened because of the watch. The reaction at the hospital by the doctors was about the same as what your wife experienced. — K.S.
‘Didn’t know’
Thanks for your column about pacemakers and smart devices with magnets. I have a pacemaker and didn’t know about the risk. My current iPhone 8 doesn’t cause me any problems. I was going to upgrade to an iPhone 14, but now I’m going to check the risk. Thanks. — J.B.
‘You blew it’
For someone who asks for fairness and objectivity, you really blew it this morning with your piece on the dangers of smartphones and smartwatches. I am sorry that your wife had an unexpected reaction to her new Wyze watch. It was truly a scary experience. That said, however, after years of no incidents with the Apple first generation Apple watch, you purchased a device that was far less than the Apple device. It might be said, “you get what you pay for.” And so you bought a cheap smartwatch. And then you proceed to lump Apple with the Wyze device. Not an Apples to Apples comparison!
You do good work. This piece does not meet your own standards of excellence. — J.M.
‘Even a dumb watch’
I am a medical doctor with a pacemaker. I got an Apple smartwatch with a metallic band fastened by a magnet. After having the alarm on my pacemaker go off several times, I, too, figured out that there must be some connection. Through trial and error, I determined that the watch band and its magnet was upsetting the pacemaker. A clasp-style watchband solved the problem. However, I am still careful to keep the watch off my chest. The message is that even a dumb watch with a magnetic band can trip up your pacemaker. — T.O.
‘Will share’
I have had a pacemaker for 18 years. You bet my cardiologist will get a copy of your article. — N.B.
‘I can’t imagine’
When you text with an iPhone the device is near your chest. I can’t imagine this is a big health hazard or there would be more of an outrage about it. — R.B.
‘Take watch off’
A friend almost went through the same thing with his father. He got his father a newer Apple watch and was at the doctor’s office with him when the cardiologist said, “Take that watch off please.” The doctor explained how it could interfere with his father’s pacemaker. Needless to say, they both were stunned. — M.G.
‘A lifesaver’
The piece about pacemakers was literally a lifesaver. I have had pacemakers for over 20 years and just had ordered a watch like that. You have saved my life. — P.M.
‘I’m forewarned’
Just finished your column about the effects of smartphones and other devices on pacemakers. Very timely information that I need. I knew nearly nothing about this. Now I’m forewarned. I’m due for a pacemaker by the end of this month. Thanks, Watchdog. — M.B.
You are welcome, and good wishes on your surgery. I love getting strong reactions from readers. It makes my heart beat happily.