Did you get your little “blue love note” in the mail yet?
That’s what Tarrant County Judge Glenn Whitley sarcastically calls the annual appraisal notices we get on blue paper every year from our friends at the county appraisal district.
I didn’t get one yet, but The Watchdog is intrepid. I went to my property listing on my appraisal district website, and the numbers that will haunt me are there for the world to see.
Holy moly taxman! I saw something that displays the inequities and unfairness of the Texas property tax system. No, it isn’t about my property. It’s about my two neighbors. Let’s called them Lefty and Righty.
Lefty, on my left side, has a plain grassy backyard. (He looks adorable on his riding lawn mower.) But he has no pool. Meanwhile, Righty has a fully landscaped back yard with a pool.
Yet somehow, Lefty’s pool-less property is given a market value of $200,000 more than Righty’s. That’s a huge difference.
If Lefty doesn’t challenge his market value this year and get some of that 200k knocked down, he’ll be paying much higher property taxes for as long as he owns his house. So much for the supposed fair and equitable taxation where, as far as I’m concerned, appraisers guess what a property is worth and hope you let it go.
By the way, Lefty’s house is 500 square feet bigger, but a $200,000 difference?
I’ve been running my “Everybody File a Protest” campaign for many years now. I even have a flag.
In a Watchdog column next week, I’m going to unveil my 2022 strategy to help you win your protest without even going to the appraisal district offices. I’m working on the details, but I know you’re going to love it.
This is going to be a record year for tax protests, or really, appraisal protests. Many property owners are going to take advantage of their Texas right to protest and prove the appraisal guessing game is wrong.
The other day, I hosted a 90-minute protest webinar with two experts — Glenn Goodrich of PropertyTax.io and Will “The Shark” Wiggins of North Texas Property Tax Services. We covered dozens of protest subjects.
Want to see that video? Email me at watchdog@dallasnews.com with “Add me to newsletter” in the subject line, and your email address in the body of the email. And you’ll get my fun Wednesday night Watchdog Nation newsletter with a link to the video and future news and stories from me. The online signup here.
This property tax thing hits everyone.
Hey, you know those 100,000 people who in the past year moved into the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area? I’m worried about them. They’re still trying to figure out chicken-fried steak, and now we hit them with this. Tell them and your friends about The Watchdog. I’ll be doing lots of property tax columns in the coming weeks.
If you know a landlord who owns rental properties in Texas, and they were grouchy last week, this is why: Smaller commercial property owners who can’t afford expensive law firms to go to court for them are up against the wall.
And attention renters: If you think you’re off the hook, I’ve got news for you. Your landlord is figuring out how she or he can raise your rent to help cover the cost of their giant property tax increase. Unless you live off the grid in a cave, there’s no escaping it.
People ask me: Who should I hire as a property tax agent to represent me? Well, doing it yourself works. But if you want to hire someone, I recommend a company that only charges you if they win for you. A company that seeks an up-front, flat fee has no incentive. Win or lose, they still get paid. Nah.
I like the way the appropriately named Goodrich puts it: “Do not sit this year out. Your goal should be to chip away at your value this year and set yourself up for tax savings next year. You probably won’t save money this year, but by sitting it out, you could cost yourself hundreds or even thousands over the next three years.”
Just saying. Did you know some states only reappraise a property every 10 years?
I didn’t know in the early years I lived here (while I was trying to figure out white gravy) that you could protest. I’d just pay the tax bill through escrow on my mortgage and didn’t think about it. Now I call that a sucker’s game.
My wife Karen will kill me if I don’t remind you that I’ve translated the gibberish of Proposition 1 in the May 7 election. Prop 2 is easy. It raises the homestead exemption from $25,000 on a primary residence to $40,000. (Hey, to all you newcomers, that’s like a discount where they don’t apply that portion of your appraised value to be taxed. Make sure you have a homestead exemption listed on your primary residence if you own it).
On Prop 1, you’ll see on the ballot language so bad even lawyers don’t understand it. So I’ve translated it: Do you approve of people who are disabled or over 65 who have frozen school property tax bills getting their school tax lowered year after year because state funding for school districts is increasing and picking up the difference?
Hey, did I mention that a while back I started putting all my property tax stories going back eight years on one web splash page? Visit https://bit.ly/2020Protest.
Remember that this is only part of the war to make tax collections equitable and fair. After the appraisal district plays King Kong to your Godzilla, your account is passed down the line to the taxing entities: school, county, city, junior college, hospital district. These boards set the tax rate, which is multiplied by your appraised value to get your annual tax bill.
I don’t mind paying taxes, but at Property Tax Central, the ultimate goal is fairness, transparency and accountability.