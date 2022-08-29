Brandy Bottone

Brandy Bottone, a Plano mom, attracted international attention when she got a ticket for driving in a high-occupancy vehicle lane. She insisted that under Texas' new abortion law, the fetus was the required second passenger. The first ticket was dismissed. In this photo, she is watching police give her a second ticket for the same offense.

 Courtesy photo/Brandy Bottone

Brandy Bottone, the pregnant Plano mom who attracted international attention when she received a traffic ticket for riding solo in a high-occupancy lane, wanted to prove a point.

She said she believes that under Texas’ new abortion law, her unborn baby counted as a second living person, so she was not in violation of the law that requires two people in a vehicle in an HOV lane.

DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.

