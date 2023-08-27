Brandy Bottone

Plano resident Brandy Bottone plays at home with her 1-year-old daughter, Charlotte.

 Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News

Brandy Bottone is sitting around her kitchen table, talking about postpartum depression after her fourth child. “I felt stuck,” she says.

Before her baby was even born, Charlotte was something of an international celebrity. One very famous fetus.

DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags