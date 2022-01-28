Gov. Greg Abbott came to North Texas last week and bashed his opponents as all get-out. He even used the ‘s’ word.
First, he said, his opponents called themselves liberals. That name morphed into progressives. Now, he sneered, let’s call them what they really are.
“Socialists!” the governor shouted.
Elsewhere in the same campaign stump speech he bragged that because Texas has a larger economy than Russia “that makes me more powerful than Putin.”
He most certainly was joking about Russian President Vladimir Putin. But doesn’t he look in the mirror?
He signed into law permission to strip Texans of $10 billion of our money from monthly electricity bills over the next 20 or 30 years. The purpose of this is so that we electricity customers can pay the big bills lost by energy companies because they slipped on the waxed floor of Texas’ imaginary free-market system.
It’s not capitalism. It’s a corporate bailout. In a true free-market system, as touted by President Ronald Reagan, the government doesn’t bail out companies when they make critical errors. They are allowed to die. Braniff Airways anyone?
Instead, here, they’ve bundled all the losses into giant bond offerings, and we’ll pay it back for decades. All because of one week of hell during the February freezeout.
“That is a socialist system,” energy economist Ed Hirs told me. “We’ve taken corporate losses and bundled them into surcharges that we’ll be paying for years.”
“I was on a fixed-rate plan, and now we find that it’s not a fixed-rate plan,” he said. “We find that the state can add surcharges anytime it wants to keep corporations from going into bankruptcy. But in a competitive market, generator companies go bankrupt all the time.”
I asked Hirs to watch with me recordings of a couple of energy town halls this week featuring the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ interim CEO and President Brad Jones, who runs the Texas grid. The almost three hours of electricity talk took place in Collin County and the next night in Tarrant County.
Jones is making a tour of the state, boasting that so many improvements have been made in leadership and operations that Texas is safe from another power crisis.
Jones is an excellent communicator with the friendly demeanor of a TV weathercaster. But his public talks around the state are essentially campaign testimonials for Abbott’s leadership.
That’s why I asked Hirs, who recently released his own 17-page academic study of the crisis (“A Decade of Deliberate Inaction”), to help me separate fact from fiction.
Sure enough, there was both fiction and fact, revealing facts indeed.
At the Tarrant town hall, state Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, said a mouthful.
“We literally redid the entire system,” he bragged.
Except they didn’t. Although lots of improvements have been offered, this was not a literal redo.
“We literally blew up ERCOT,” he added.
Not true.
“We did wholesale changes on the Public Utility Commission, too.”
Nah.
Hancock, a pro-business senator, was key in legislation passed. About the Texas grid he said, “People are going to keep moving to Texas. It’s a great place to live. And economically, because of our grid it’s going to continue to be a great place to thrive economically.”
Hirs laughed and said, “It’s the weakest grid in the nation.”
Something else Hancock said: “One of the things that disturbed me during [Senate hearings] is the previous [ERCOT] board experienced some conflicts of interest. They were basically from the industry and had to determine at certain points, ‘Do I do what’s best for ERCOT or from where I’m getting my paycheck?’”
Remember that state leaders decided to cover up these kinds of details by denying an independent investigation into one of the greatest crises in Texas history.
And finally, in another burst of verbiage, Hancock aptly defined Texas-style socialism.
“Most electric companies had huge losses,” he said. “What we did as a state was provide the backing of securitization that allows these costs to be spread out at a much lower rate to save consumers money. ... It allowed many companies to survive. Without the legislation we passed, you would have significant more bankruptcies than what we had.”
We “saved our economy and helped spread the cost and cushioned the blow.”