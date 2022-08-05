The Watchdog keeps writing, again and again, that Texas doesn’t regulate homebuilders, home remodelers and roofers. I tell story after story about how consumers get hurt by swindlers.
But 20 years ago, homebuilders and remodelers actually were regulated by the state. How did it go? If it were a play, it would have scored as both a tragedy and an unintended comedy.
Even if you lived here before 2003, you probably don’t remember the Texas Residential Construction Commission. And since Texas’ population jumped from 22 million people back then to almost 30 million today, about one-quarter of our current population wasn’t even here.
I retell the TRCC story because it offers a clear explanation of state government dysfunction today when it comes to protecting consumers from con artists. Nothing has changed. In politics, money runs and ruins everything.
Before two Texas billionaires — Tim Dunn and Farris Wilks — allegedly began running the Texas Legislature through political campaign donations, there was Bob Perry, the state’s top homebuilder, who paved the way. He lived near Houston and donated millions to both Democrats and Republicans so he could have his way no matter who was in power.
Surprise. He had his way.
But unlike Dunn and Wilks, who spray their money like a firehose at maybe a dozen issues of interest to them, Perry was mostly a one-issue donor. He wanted to protect homebuilders from lawsuits filed by angry homebuyers.
In a sane world, it would be the other way around: Protect buyers from faulty builders. But this is Texas, a place that prides itself on zigging while everyone else zags. And the story of this commission is a little too much like modern-day issues with oversight of electricity companies and our feeble power grid. Like always, we consumers are left paying the bills.
Right off the bat, the new TRCC was pro-builder, and thus anti-consumer. It barked but had zero bite. It was a true lapdog to its masters.
I can say this because I was on the front lines, reporting on the battle between weak, underfunded consumer groups and all-powerful builder associations.
The setup went like this: Builders and remodelers had to register with the state. A limited warranty covered new homes, but after the first year, there was no warranty for roofs, siding, windows, brick, tile, carpet, flooring, doors, trim, drywall, plaster and stucco.
Homeowners had to pay a $250 fee to file a complaint. They had to give the builder 30-day notice. After that the homeowner had to ask the TRCC to send a state-appointed inspector at a cost of up to $650. A grueling set of deadlines followed, mostly to benefit the builders.
Builders generally praised the TRCC, saying it would create a statewide standard for builders to follow. But it also provided an avenue for builders to avoid lawsuits.
The best-known pre-TRCC lawsuit came when movie star Sandra Bullock sued the builder of her defective Austin home. She won a jury verdict of $7 million.
Under the new law, a homeowner like Bullock would first have to submit to arbitration, not a lawsuit.
One more important point: The commission had no real enforcement powers.
Perry’s top man, John Krugh, his corporate lawyer and senior vice president, helped write the law that created the TRCC. Former Gov. Rick Perry (no relation to Bob but a beneficiary of his largess) appointed Krugh to the commission.
Bob Perry was making donations as fast as the snap of a bullwhip. He was joined by other builders who pitched in millions of dollars, too.
Bob Perry was described as a quiet man. He didn’t give interviews (I tried numerous times). One writer called him “the most influential man in Texas you’ll never meet.”
It was all so obvious. A Plano physical therapist, Jo Hayman, to prove how lax the whole process was, paid a $125 fee to register her fake building company — Cheetum Custom Homes — showing that anyone in Texas could call themselves a builder.
Her motivation? Her homebuilder had taken her money and skipped town. She lost $150,000.
One consumer advocate, John Cobarruvias of Houston, memorably said this about Bob Perry: “Only in Texas can a builder donate $7 million to state officials, get his senior vice president and corporate counsel to the TRCC, and then claim money has no influence in politics.”
Feisty Texas Comptroller Carole Keeton Strayhorn called it a “builder protection agency” — a nickname that stuck. In truth, it was the consumers who were regulated, not the builders.
The state senator who introduced the bill that created this monster later said with regrets that the TRCC was “by the builder, for the builder.”
The Texas Sunset Advisory Commission, which examines state agencies’ performance, rated the TRCC as “unfixable.” Staff there recommended its demise.
But when lawmakers tried to beef it up they failed. Why do you think? Democrats and Republicans who decided this were taking money from the most influential Texan many of them would never meet.
In 2009, only six years after its birth, when lawmakers couldn’t agree on a fix, the TRCC was shut down forever.
Janet Ahmad of San Antonio, who led HomeOwners for Better Building, told me this week: “Consumers have always come out on the losing end of money and campaign contributions. It gets louder and louder every year. ‘Let’s let consumers end up paying for everything.’
“It hasn’t stopped,” she said. “I could go to any subdivision and find a victim in five minutes.”
Imagine a tombstone:
Here lies the Texas Residential Construction Commission
2003-2009
In both life and death, it cost taxpayers millions.
Perry died four years after the TRCC’s demise.
Now, when homeowners have a problem their options are limited and, if court is chosen, quite expensive. They are out of luck.
No wait, it’s not luck. It’s campaign contributions.