The Watchdog keeps writing, again and again, that Texas doesn’t regulate homebuilders, home remodelers and roofers. I tell story after story about how consumers get hurt by swindlers.

But 20 years ago, homebuilders and remodelers actually were regulated by the state. How did it go? If it were a play, it would have scored as both a tragedy and an unintended comedy.

DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.

