Denton County residents are complaining to The Watchdog that they still don’t have their appraisal notices, which means they cannot yet file a protest to lower their property taxes.
What I’ve learned: For the second consecutive year, the Denton Central Appraisal District has sent out erroneous appraisal notices that must be corrected.
Most county homeowners have not received notices. Many can’t find any information on the district’s website, either. These failures affect hundreds of thousands of residents.
The final deadline to protest appraisals is on track for June 30, which puts the district an astounding 45 days behind neighboring counties.
Governments throughout the county won’t have accurate numbers to prepare their budgets, which means, like last year, estimates will be used.
Critics place blame on Chief Appraiser Hope McClure, who runs the district. She tells The Watchdog that the problem is not her leadership. It’s that she doesn’t have enough employees.
The constant bumbling at Denton CAD illustrates how county chief appraisers face little oversight, only a board of directors. It’s difficult to dislodge incompetent chief appraisers. That’s one more indication of how Texas’ property tax system continues to fail property owners. In this case, local governments that depend on getting good numbers in a timely way are the victims.
A district’s board of directors is elected by the governing bodies of taxing entities in that district. The public has no say.
Under the current setup, even elected officials have no control and must watch from the sidelines. County Judge Andy Eads, the top official, has offered the district computer techs to help fix software problems, but McClure declined.
Eads said, “I’m disappointed once again with the Denton Central Appraisal District and their timeliness of the appraisal notices going out. This is why the Commissioners Court has called for changes to be made at the appraisal district.”
He added, “Transparency in the appraisal process and timeliness of appraisals is critical to the tax cycle, and it allows people to have time to prepare their protests and appeal the valuation.”
McClure’s job performance became an issue last year when the county’s leader of the appraisal review board system, Beverly Henley, accused McClure of sending out erroneous appraisal notices to property owners. The notices showed a 10% reduction, which allowed some owners to happily withdraw their protests. But later those owners received a second corrected notice, often with a smaller reduction.
This year, the district sent out its first batch of 100,000 notices, but half of them are inaccurate and still must be corrected.
“This year is worse than last year, and last year was pretty bad,” says Henley, who resigned from her post. “Things are snowballing. There are troubles in paradise. Taxpayers deserve better than this.”
Henley filed a complaint last year with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, which licenses appraisers like McClure. Henley complained that McClure improperly certified the tax rolls without accurate numbers. Counties, cities and school districts use those numbers for budget planning and to set their tax rates.
McClure missed the mid-July deadline last year to accurately certify the tax rolls. She appears on track to fail this year, too.
The state agency is still investigating Henley’s complaint. McClure did not respond to a question about this.
In another factor in determining whether McClure is up for the job, six school districts in the county were notified that in the Texas comptroller’s School District Property Value Study — a biannual audit — the appraisal district used inaccurate values that were lower than they should be. This affects school funding because the state would have to pour more money into a district to make up for the loss.
McClure asked for The Watchdog’s questions in writing, and I complied. She did not answer all my questions, but she did say that of the six school districts with problems, three have been fixed with the comptroller’s office.
She said the appraisal district had not kept up with Denton’s population gains. “If you really want to make a huge impact for the citizens of Denton County,” she told me, “do research on how Denton CAD can obtain more full-time employees so we can better serve the taxpayers.”
Because staffing issues were ignored, she said, when she was hired in 2020, the district “would be worse before it got better.” She said it would take three to five years “to fully fix the issues that were presented to me at the time of my hiring.”
In 2019, the last full year of her predecessor, the district had 78 staffers. The county population was 887,000. This year, McClure said she has 85 staffers while the population is estimated at 972,000. Both grew at a rate of about 9%.
One of her bosses, Roy Atwood, chair of the district’s board of directors, told me the board supports McClure. “I don’t agree that she’s bad at her job,” he said. “I agree we’ve had difficult circumstances. … We know we have some challenges.”
He said that with software problems, population growth and COVID-19, the district has endured “a difficult stretch.”
One more point about McClure: She was an office manager for the appraisal district before becoming chief. She worked for Deputy Chief Appraiser Kathy Williams, who is her mother. Williams retired when her daughter took over the top job.
McClure, who previously never served as a chief appraiser, beat out candidates with far more experience.
When I wrote to McClure about how her failures could be seen as a byproduct of nepotism, she did not respond.
But she did write back, “Thank you for taking the time to ask insightful and educated questions. I appreciate you asking for the truth and facts.”