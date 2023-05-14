As if Texas builders, contractors and remodelers need even more of an advantage over property owners.
They already work in one of the few states that doesn’t require a license or registration.
Incompetent builders. Unreliable contractors. Phony remodelers. It’s hard to tell them from the good guys. Texas has a bad reputation protecting homeowners from rip-off artists.
What is the current Texas Legislature about to do in its final weeks? Make it harder on them? Or easier?
I’ll give you a hint. March 29 was declared Texas Association of Builders Day at the Texas Capitol. Almost 800 builders showed up. And what day is Texas Homeowners Day? No day. Our homeowners’ group? No such group.
Plano’s Jeff Leach is sponsor
In this exclusive Watchdog report, two bills that could strengthen the hands of builders, contractors and remodelers in construction defect complaints are snaking through the Legislature. Their passage into law is likely.
Little attention has been paid to House Bills 2022 and 2024 introduced by state Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano. The pair could limit homeowners’ rights to sue and make it harder for aggrieved consumers to succeed in construction complaints.
Leach was not available this past week to talk to The Watchdog about his bills.
Phil Crone, executive officer of the Dallas Builders Association, told me one goal is “trying to get cooler heads to try to get an agreement on getting a home fixed and attorneys out of the way.”
Current law allows homeowners up to 10 years after a new home was built to seek corrections of some major construction defects.
HB 2024 would lower it to six years in cases where a builder or remodeler offers a written warranty, Crone said. “It rewards those who offer a strong and specific warranty they’ll stand behind.”
Any builder who doesn’t offer a consumer what’s called an express warranty will still have 10 years of vulnerability, not six.
Crone explained, “Consumers can choose between an implied warranty for 10 years or a very specific express warranty for six years. Personally, I would go for the six years of knowing exactly what I’m going to get and how my home is supposed to perform.”
Crone said, “We’re starting to see a lot of homeowners in years 7, 8 and 9 trying to put builders in the maintenance business for things that had no relation to construction of a home.”
Most construction defects, he said, reveal themselves in the first five years.
The association supports builders who offer customers a 32-page express warranty that is so detailed it specifies down to 1/8-inch measurements for some cracks. These requirements are supposed to help determine whether defects are a builder’s responsibility or customer maintenance issues.
Because consumers have specifics as to what an express warranty exactly covers, this benefits consumers “in a positive way,” he said.
Critics of the bills
Texas Watch is a pro-consumer insurance-related lobbying group. Executive Director Ware Wendell told me that cutting the allowed time to file complaints from 10 years to six years “doesn’t help people at all.”
“In Texas, the builders already have the playing field tilted in their favor. Our concern is these bills are going to tilt it even more in the builders’ favor,” he said.
House Bills 2020 and 2024
What are some of the builder advantages in the pair of bills?
After a builder receives a complaint, he or she will have the right to conduct up to three inspections of the defect in the next five weeks. Builders are also entitled to any evidence a homeowner has, including reports, photographs and videos.
Two months after the original complaint, a builder may offer a written settlement. House Bill 2022 gives builders more time for this than current law provides. Builders also get added time to make repairs.
Express written warranties
A detailed express warranty is used by many top Texas builders. Critics worry that the level of specificity could make it harder for consumers to succeed. Some examples of what builders would be expected to repair in the first six years:
An air conditioning system must be able to reach at least 78 degrees inside. Inside temperature must be 20 degrees cooler than outside temperature.
A vinyl floor can’t have a depression that equals or exceeds half an inch.
And masonry cracks should not exceed a quarter of an inch.
HB 2022 and HB 2024 have both passed the House. Insiders predict easy passage for both in the Senate.
Note: Longtime followers of The Watchdog know that a roofers’ licensing bill has always been a top priority to clean up what can be a nasty business. This year, state Rep. Terry Meza, D-Irving, introduced a voluntary roofer licensing bill, but her HB 3890 died in a committee.
