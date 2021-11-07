Attention in one of the biggest financial swindles in Dallas-Fort Worth history now shifts from the con man to a woman described in court testimony as his mistress.
Prosecutors allege that Debra Mae Carter received $1.6 million from William Neil “Doc” Gallagher and used the money to invest in real estate. Prosecutors say they hope to prove Carter hid property from authorities who are working to collect assets to pay back victims of Gallagher’s Ponzi scheme.
Gallagher, the AM radio financial guru who called himself the Money Doctor even though his doctorate was in philosophy, was sentenced last week in Tarrant County to three life sentences, plus 30 years.
Since he’s 80, he’ll die in prison.
Add to that a 25-year sentence he received in Dallas County, plus an order to pay $10 million back to victims (which will never happen).
Gallagher avoided a trial by pleading guilty to fraud. Cort Thomas, the court-appointed receiver placed in charge of Gallagher’s shuttered business, says he believes Gallagher stole at least $23 million from 190 Dallas-Fort Worth victims.
Gallagher never invested the money, but instead shoveled it into his ongoing Ponzi scheme.
Victims testify
Last week, for the first time, victims testified how he ruined their lives by wiping out their life savings. Gallagher, who has been in jail for two years, wore a striped jail jumpsuit. His gray hair is long, and he has a beard.
He did not speak at the sentencing hearing. He stared straight ahead and did not look at his victims.
Most said they were attracted to Gallagher because of his devotion to God and his presence on area radio stations, including KLTY, a Christian station. He bought time on the stations to promote his investment company.
‘Done nothing wrong’
Carter, 62, whom prosecutors allege was his accomplice, faces fraud charges in a criminal trial next year.
They cite her purchase of a 900-acre Comanche County ranch for $4 million after she had previously promised that she listed all assets she received. That was a surprise to Cort Thomas, the court-appointed receiver in the case. He is trying to recoup as much money as possible and return it to victims.
Carter was not available to The Watchdog, but her lawyer, Michael J. Todd of Dallas, says he will prove her innocence in court.
“She’s done nothing wrong,” he told me. “She was trying to be cooperative and give back properties.”
“Miss Carter was not involved in any Ponzi scheme that Doc Gallagher was involved in.”
Search warrant
Carter, who lives in Carlton in Comanche County, was indicted for theft, money laundering and exploitation of the elderly. Her Tarrant County jury trial date is unscheduled. She remains free on bond.
A search warrant of her home reveals that Carter worked for the Christian TV network Daystar as a donor liaison. Her job was to cultivate donors. Prosecutors will argue that Carter steered donors away from Daystar and towards the Gallagher Financial Group. For that, she allegedly received $1 million in referral fees from Gallagher.
Todd, her lawyer, says there is “no proof” of that. Prosecutors say they have witnesses who can prove it.
She was fired from Daystar earlier this year due to her alleged involvement in Gallagher’s scam.
During the search of her property, Carter told investigators she kept gold and silver in a travel trailer. The gold and silver, worth about $200,000, were seized.
Her lawyer says that treasure trove had nothing to do with Gallagher’s scam: “She’s been buying gold and silver for 20 years,” he explained.
Prosecutors charge that Gallagher tried to hide Carter’s role in his scheme. He never volunteered information on her, testimony showed. But eventually as the receiver worked to put together the puzzle, her prominent role emerged.
Witnesses
One by one last week, victims took the witness stand to tell how their financial losses ruined their lives. Most described shame and embarrassment. Some said they would no longer trust anyone.
Notably, two veteran police officers were victims, too.
Retired Watauga policeman Steven Hickman, a 29-year veteran, testified that he lost $245,000.
“We erroneously thought the radio stations vetted these individuals,” he testified. “Obviously, they don’t.”
Ed Gordon, chief investigator for the Erath County district attorney’s office, lost $175,000. He testified that Carter vouched for Gallagher.
Under questioning from Lori Varnell, chief of Tarrant County DA’s elder financial fraud unit, Gordon said of Gallagher, “He knew what my occupation was, and he had the gall to think he could do this with that kind of impunity — and was able to get away with it.
“I no longer trust anything being advertised or endorsed by the radio on any other investment.”
Varnell asked for life sentences for Gallagher. She got them.
Hoverlink investment
Testimony showed that Gallagher gave Carter $400,000 in shares for a company called Hoverlink.
At first, Hoverlink was to be a rink where people could ride hoverboards. Then it morphed into a pharmaceutical company with a supposed cancer cure. From there, it expanded to sell body armor for law enforcement.
But the most ambitious plan for Hoverlink was that a satellite would shine holographic advertising down to Earth. Nothing ever came of these ideas. Hoverlink was called a fake shell company in testimony from Tarrant County forensic financial analyst Justin Driscoll.
For Gallagher, now divorced from his wife, Gail, the only numbers that will matter to him is his state prison number: 02328785.
The mistress, meanwhile, is trying to avoid a conviction and her own prison number.
Carter’s lawyer, Todd, told me he has a strong defense: “Like I told Debra, we’ve got a lot to work with in this case.”
To learn more and follow the case, visit the court-appointed receiver’s website: gallagherfg.com.
Staff researcher Erin Sood contributed to this report.