How awful it is to watch a good name ruined.
Karen.
That name is now a symbol for a woman who believes she is entitled and privileged, and if she doesn’t get her way, her go-to is the Karen slogan: “Get me the manager.”
There are hundreds of Karen videos on the internet, with many of them from the COVID-19 pandemic. Some women rant about mask mandates. Others, in the worst cases, involve white women calling the police to complain about Black men who aren’t doing anything wrong.
You hear people say, “She’s a Karen.” You hear Karen used in a derogatory way on TV shows. Karen is now a word all its own.
I’ve seen it happen again and again. You see, I’m married to a Karen. No, not somebody who acts like a Karen, but an actual woman named Karen.
My poor Karen. She is the opposite of the Karen stereotype. But often enough I hear her introduce herself to people by saying, “Hi, my name is Karen, but I’m not that kind of a Karen.”
How would you feel if your first name suddenly became a word substitute for a horrible person?
Someone figured out how to take back the word and turn it upside down — and do so in a comical way.
That’s what a Pittsburgh company has tried for the past year. A company called “Karens for Hire” helps consumers solve their problems with bad companies and others. The fee ranges from $10 to $100, depending on the job.
The slogan: “We Karen, so you don’t have to.”
As the Karens for Hire website explains, “We are taking the power back in all aspects of people’s lives. We believe that you shouldn’t have to pay a lawyer thousands of dollars to correct a small injustice.”
The site explains that it works with an army of Karens across the U.S. whose goal is to stop injustice of consumers by communicating on their behalf with the troubled company.
A problem with your insurance company? Hire a Karen.
A car repair shop jerking you around? Hire a Karen.
A forgotten refund owed to you by Ticketmaster?
You got it by now.
Fallon Zecca, one of the co-owners with partner Chris Grimm, says landlord-tenant conflicts and travel disputes (lost luggage, missed flights, lack of compensation) top the list. Altogether, they’ve received thousands of complaints about hundreds of subjects in their first year.
None of this is a surprise to anyone paying larger electricity and gas bills, obscenely higher insurance rates and appliances that burn out the day after the warranty expires.
A recent National Customer Rage Survey shows that a higher proportion of consumers want revenge against companies that mistreated them. That number jumped from 32% in 1976 to 66% in 2000 all the way to 74% today.
Those numbers match what Karens for Hire is seeing.
“We didn’t realize how many people are taken advantage of,” Zecca says. “I hear some of these stories and don’t really know how they can do that to another person. Before they’d say, ‘We appreciate you. You’re a loyal customer. Let us make this right.’ But that doesn’t happen anymore.”
Picture Zecca and her partner sitting on opposite sides of their dining room table, working the phones, sending emails on behalf of clients.
“They think the customer is the enemy,” Zecca says. “It’s easier to get a new customer than make the ones they already have happy.”
They not only target companies.
Karens for Hire will also protect your identity when it contacts your neighbor who mows his lawn at 7 a.m. on Sundays. Or they’ll help with the mother-in-law who criticizes the way her family raises their children.
Before doing this, Grimm worked at a car dealership. He’d tell customers they were overpaying for cars they didn’t need or that the extras the salespeople were trying to tack on weren’t necessary.
Still, he wasn’t fired. He quit on his own.
Their loftier goal is to spearhead “a “beacon of widespread change” in consumerism.
They point to the growing usage of bots and artificial intelligence in customer relations. Things will get worse before they get better.
For all that, Karens for Hire promises to harness the power of Karens for good, not evil.
“Sometimes it takes a supervillain to beat a supervillain,” Zecca says. Go Karens.
