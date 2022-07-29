In the annals of Texas roofing stories, the ongoing saga of Margie Cooley, 83, of Richardson, illustrates the corrosive power of a regulatory-free environment.

In Texas, roofers, home builders and remodelers are not licensed, registered or certified with the state. Aside from expensive court proceedings and small claims court, consumers have next to no protections and in most cases no one to turn to for help.

DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!