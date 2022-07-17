Note to the good people of Richardson.
It’s time for you to tell your mayor, city manager and the City Council to step back and raise the white flag of surrender in what is now a federal lawsuit filed by two whistleblowing patrol officers.
The two officers, now on leave, contend that Richardson police have been running a ticket quota scheme for decades.
Richardson, it is in your best interests to end this. Your city stands to lose a lot of money. Recently, an East Texas jury awarded three state troopers $1.5 million for unfair treatment at work after they complained about arrest and traffic stop quotas.
Quotas are illegal in Texas. Some other departments do it, but without whistleblowing cops — a rare breed indeed — it’s difficult to prove. But not so much in Richardson.
Even if you don’t believe the two Richardson officers, evidence can be found in internal emails written by commanders to their rank and file. The Watchdog obtained them through an open records request.
This covers March to May 2020. Recall that these were the first three months of the coronavirus lockdown period. People weren’t going into the office. Entertainment venues were closed. Very few cars were on the road. But Richardson officers were under tremendous pressure.
The email chain was kicked off by Capt. Jamie Gerhart, who on June 26, 2020, sent a message to two lieutenants.
“April was our lowest month, as to be expected due to minimal traffic and accidents,” Gerhart wrote. “The numbers have increased for May, but the bulk of them are a result of the traffic unit.” (The unit is separate from patrol officers.)
“There are way too many officers with single digit stats. Please address this with your sergeants. The goal is for everyone to contribute to the mission, not just a few.”
Sgt. Thomas Koch, to whom the email was forwarded, responded, “This should come as no surprise as we talked about this going into this month. One week left.”
These are key phrases that the city cannot easily talk its way out of:
It’s the mission.
Too many officers with single digit stats.
One week left.
Attached to the emails were the violation statistics of every officer on the street.
City Manager Don Magner, Police Chief Gary L. Tittle and defense attorney John M. Lynch of Dallas, who is defending the police in federal court, all declined to return The Watchdog’s calls.
The two accusing officers, Kayla Walker and David Conklin, declined to comment.
Their lawyer, Eric N. Roberson of Dallas, wrote in his lawsuit that since going public both officers have faced “increasing harassment [and] unlawful retaliation” within the department.
Lynch, the city’s lawyer, argued in court filings that because police commanders were working in their official capacity, they were immune from being sued.
Officer Walker launched the matter publicly when she appeared at a public City Council meeting in May 2021 and told how the quotas worked. She said she had previously complained to her superiors and the Texas Rangers. When nothing happened, she signed up to speak at the City Council meeting.
Following her public whistleblowing, the city hired an outside law firm to investigate. The firm delivered a five-page report clearing the city. It’s safe to say now that the firm missed a few crucial emails.
Walker said she refused to participate in the firm’s probe because the same firm had previously gone easy in a report on Richardson Mayor Laura Maczka Jordan. The ex-mayor was later convicted in a federal criminal case on bribery and tax fraud charges.
I previously presented other emails sent to Walker and other officers. In one, Walker was scolded by her superior because she was told her traffic tickets were “below shift average for traffic management.” When her numbers increased, she received a message stating, in caps, “WELL DONE — KEEP IT UP.”
State law prohibits police commanders from using quotas to evaluate, promote, compensate or discipline. Walker has contended that officers whose numbers dropped were threatened with punishments.
Scott Henson, who studies Texas law enforcement for his Grits for Breakfast blog, has told me, “The idea of a quota goes against the notion that police react to crime. Instead, it causes them to manufacture offenses.”
In Richardson, Walker has said, it’s not called a quota. Leaders use words like “productivity” and “averages.”
After her lawsuit was filed in March, Tittle, who became chief in June 2021, told WFAA-TV in a written statement that his department does not use a quota system. “Nor will a ticket quota be allowed by me or any member of our organization.”
Roberson, the officers’ lawyer who represents police chiefs and patrol officers in Texas, told me his clients took a leave from the department because they’ve been ostracized, and their police careers are likely over.
“They do not believe they are safe on duty when officers have been told in one way, shape or form not to be siding with officers Walker and Conklin,” the lawyer said.
The lawyer previewed one of his main arguments: “Just because you’re a police officer doesn’t mean you give up your First Amendment rights to free speech.”
People of Richardson, be forewarned. The longer this travesty goes on, the more it’s going to cost you.
As reader Steve Jobe of Dallas told me, “This is yet another example of the need for a major overhaul in our country’s law enforcement training practices.”