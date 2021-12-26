My Christmas gift to five noteworthy Texans is to honor them with induction into my Watchdog Hall of Fame.
My gift to you is to introduce them to you, if you don’t already know them. They demonstrated how watchdogging can improve the lives of others.
I launched the hall in 2015 with the idea of honoring state lawmakers who worked to fix readers’ top concerns including electricity reform, insurance fairness, privacy and a required roofers’ license. Although many of those problems haven’t been solved, I gave high points for effort.
I haven’t inducted anyone since 2019. I’m not in the mood to honor state officials anymore.
This year, in a major shift, there are no state or local leaders on the welcoming list. My 2021 criteria are that these folks went above and beyond what is expected of them — and that their actions made a difference.
Officer Kayla Walker
Out of all the police officers in Texas only one was brave enough in 2021 to stand up and reveal to her city council that her department was using illegal traffic ticket quotas to rate and reward officers.
Meet Richardson patrol officer Kayla Walker. Badge #1189.
The 13-year veteran challenged the city to reform itself. The city hired an outside law firm to investigate. Without Walker’s help (she didn’t trust the firm’s independence), the investigation found nothing amiss. Internal emails she provided The Watchdog showed otherwise.
Walker says that for violating the code of silence, she received in retaliation a poor job evaluation. She fought back with her own memo and said she feels as if the department is trying to force her out and damage her career.
The good news, she says, is her department has a new chief, Gary L. Tittle, and he put an end to the onerous practice.
She says, “They’re definitely not tracking these numbers any longer. So people have been thanking me for doing this. That has been a positive change with the new chief, which I appreciate.”
Ed Wallace
For me, a treat of the week is the Saturday morning radio show on KLIF-AM (570) Wheels With Ed Wallace, which has been on the air since 1993.
Don’t be fooled into thinking it’s only a show about cars. Cars may be at the center of the wheel but all the spokes go off in different directions, whether it be toll roads, insurance scams, all matters related to energy or other topics in the news.
“I’m not that smart,” he likes to say. “I’m just a master of the obvious.”
He does weekly feature stories to music about historical figures that can be mesmerizing. That’s called “The Backside of American History.” He presents “Second Hand News,” which is a look at stories the news media missed. And he tells wonderful stories about rock ’n’ roll history.
It was from Wallace’s show that I learned about the biggest data breach in Texas history — stolen information about 27 million Texas driver’s license holders. The state, at first, denied that it happened, but Wallace reported that the breach involved a third-party data broker.
With that being said (one of Wallace’s favorite expressions), Wallace does take calls about cars, buying, selling and repairing.
For a long time, I listened to the 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. five-hour show on my car radio or with a staticky transistor radio. Now I just tell my smart device “play Wheels With Ed Wallace on 570 AM KLIF” and voila.
Carol Biedrzycki
If you think your electric bill is high now, it would probably be higher if Carol Biedrzycki (pronounced Ba-jit-sky) hadn’t spent the last 30 years battling state regulators and the powerful energy industry.
At times, it felt like the Travis County resident was the only one standing up for consumers on electricity matters. The former Public Utility Commission staffer was a prophet. She railed against deregulation before it happened and isn’t surprised at its failure.
Four years ago, she retired from her position as head of TexasROSE — Texas Ratepayers Organization to Save Energy. But the group couldn’t make it without her and shut down.
However, after the horrible February freezeout, she decided to come out of retirement.
“I was just angry,” she said. “My whole personal life was a mess. I had property damage. I had extreme physical discomfort during the storm. I just felt like I needed to make some noise.”
She made noise at the Legislature and with regulators. No matter what happened, she didn’t back down. She attributes growing up with three brothers as the source of her strength.
She fought for low-income residents and people medically dependent on electricity, but she also fought for everyone who pays an electric bill.
She said there are too many electricity plans with gotcha fine print. Too much work is required to find an electricity company that treats its customers fairly.
Brenda Rizos
For almost 20 years Brenda Rizos focused her attention on the leadership of Lovejoy ISD, which includes Lucas, Allen and part of Fairview. She directed her watchdogging at Superintendent Ted Moore.
For that, she became the target.
Moore and the school board came after her. “I felt like I was living in the twilight zone,” she said.
At a state association meeting of superintendents and school board members, Moore gave a slide show about how to deal with critics. He called them “cyber terrorists” and showed a slide of the famous knife-attack shower scene from the movie Psycho.
“Do critics have a point?” he asked. “Even a broken clock is right twice a day,” he answered.
She didn’t back down. The Lucas resident heard about the slides, complained and Moore never gave the presentation again.
Moore was eventually fired. The school board’s statement only said his removal stemmed from “alleged misconduct” with “adult victims.”
Rizos won a Texas Ethics Commission ruling against Moore. The commission found he had used taxpayer resources to win a bond election. Moore had to pay $1,500 of his own money to settle the matter.
Fighting a school district bureaucracy is like trying to climb a mountain in a snowstorm. There are lots of reasons to quit. Rizos didn’t.
“I feel like the world is finally starting to be sane again,” she said. “What’s bad is bad. What’s good is good.”
Karen Blumenthal
This is a posthumous award because Karen Blumenthal, our inductee, died last year of a heart attack. She was 61.
In Dallas, a city that constantly struggles to fix its problems, the journalist/author showed how to get things done.
From her perch as volunteer on the city’s library advisory board and also head of the Friends of the Dallas Public Library, she spearheaded the replacement of the city’s oldest library branch, Forest Green.
Her spears were humor, passion and her famous homemade cookies. The word “no” meant nothing to her. When a council member declined to see her, she showed up anyway with her cookies. She worked for a yes.
She wrote a Dr. Seuss-like poem which she presented to City Council, made charts showing Dallas’ poor spending on libraries and organized a bus tour of all branches.
The auditorium in the new $9.4 million library, which opened this year, is named after her. So is the children’s section.
Dallas has a rule that it doesn’t name library branches after people.
In this case, the city should have made an exception.
I’m proud of these inductees for what they accomplished. The Watchdog hopes you are, too.