Meet Adam Colby. He’s the director and chief investigator of the Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center.
That’s a year-old center in Tyler that is quietly committed to battling the state’s image as a haven for scammers. We are the Lone Scam State.
Adam says the center is the only one of its kind in the U.S. with a mission to help police departments build criminal financial cases — usually the weakest part of most police departments’ portfolio. Here’s our recent conversation, edited for space and clarity.
Watchdog: Adam you recently announced that the FCIC prevented $48 million in thievery in your first year. How did you come up with that?
Adam: The $48 million is based on the minimum established value for recovered or seized items such as gas station credit and debit card skimmers, credit card fraud, cash, automobiles and personal ID theft information.
Watchdog: Are you connected to the Texas Department of Public Safety?
Adam: No connection. We are under the auspices of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
Watchdog: How many law enforcement agencies have you partnered with?
Adam: I can tell you that we are working with most large and midsize agencies in Texas — Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio, DPS and many others. We will work with any agency that requests our assistance. We will contact an agency if we find a case that connects to theirs. We also work with other states and federal agencies. The typical criminal organizations that we investigate continuously cross jurisdictional boundaries. We are typically coordinating multiple cases across jurisdictional lines.
Watchdog: You started off with gas station skimmers stealing credit/debit information. I liked how in one of your reports you showed how skimmers are connected with glue and wires. As consumers, can we see that and be forewarned?
Adam: There is no way for a consumer to tell if a skimmer is hidden inside a gas pump. Safest bet is to use gas pumps that take EMV chip cards. Your card is inserted into the reader flat. The PIN pad is raised keys, not flat on the screen. That’s not guaranteed, but it is the safest option. It’s not foolproof. There is already technology to defeat or bypass the chip. We are starting to see this in Texas.
Watchdog: Have you expanded from your initial interest in skimming?
Adam: The focus started on credit and debit card fraud but quickly grew into all types of financial crimes.
Watchdog: What other crimes?
Adam: Besides gas pump skimming, we investigate fuel thefts, ATM crimes, point of sale skimmers, forgery and auto finance fraud. We are investigating organized criminal groups. We are not typically dealing with the local criminal that stole a card or check out of a mailbox, or burglarized a car and found a card. This all leads back to large-scale money laundering, which is why we are looking to dramatically expand in order to keep up with demand.
Watchdog: Are there any prosecutions that have led to convictions that we know about?
Adam: We are not typically the agency that runs an investigation, although that does sometimes happen. We assist and advise other agencies and act as the intelligence arm. We do not track convictions because once an arrest is made, it is in the hands of the prosecuting district attorney who has no obligation to report to us. In short, there are too many cases for us to accurately track.
Watchdog: How do you describe your mission?
Adam: Part of our mission is to act as the primary repository for criminal intelligence related to organized financial crime. We handle this mission and act as a force multiplier by assisting and advising law enforcement. We focus on financial, fuel and retail sectors with sensitive intelligence. The intelligence that we develop and the expertise of our people is what allows us to effectively assist and coordinate. No other intel center in the country does what we do.
Watchdog: Can crime victims contact you?
Adam: We do not take reports from the general public. Initial reports need to be made to the victim’s local police. We then coordinate with that agency and any others where the cases are linked and appropriate for our mission.
Watchdog: If I find out that my plastic card has been used by somebody else and the bank has to send me a new one, which happens to all of us, is that the kind of crime that you handle?
Adam: If it’s an organized group, we will assist with the investigation.
Watchdog: Why are you based in Tyler?
Adam: After 20 years in law enforcement, I retired in 2021 as a sergeant at the Tyler Police Department. Financial crimes were my specialty. We worked with other area departments to make very large cases working together. The Smith County District Attorney’s Office vigorously prosecuted these crimes when few other jurisdictions would. Most of our cases resulted in first-degree felonies with lengthy prison terms.
Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman helped to move the FCIC project along. He made the offer to host us in Smith County. Three days after I retired from Tyler, I came here. We started with an empty building.
Watchdog: The Texas Legislature created this?
Adam: Bills passed in the 2021 legislative session created the FCIC. New laws made it more difficult to commit these crimes and easier to investigate and prosecute. There are very few people in Texas that are considered experts in financial crime investigations and especially skimming. Most of the people that fall into that category work at the FCIC.
Watchdog: You have a $2.6 million budget for your first two years, right?
Adam: Yes. We are asking the Legislature for a vastly expanded budget to bring on more personnel and capabilities. We are typically working beyond full capacity and have gotten to the point where we have to triage the cases and requests for assistance that are coming in. The demand for our services is outstripping our capacity.
Watchdog: How many employees do you have?
Adam: Only six, which is creating the above problem.
How appropriate that his first name is Adam because he’s the first man to lead the center.
Final note: The Watchdog will watch to see if state lawmakers award the new center expanded funding.
