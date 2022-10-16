Mark Davis is best known as a top-rated conservative radio show host, a job he’s held in North Texas for close to 30 years. More recently, Davis’ relationship with convicted swindler William Neil “Doc” Gallagher has been spotlighted in a civil lawsuit.

Davis was an endorser, spokesperson and advocate for Gallagher, all detailed in the recently settled lawsuit in which a lawyer working on behalf of the victims sued Davis and his employer, Salem Media Group, seeking repayment.

DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.

