Mark Davis is best known as a top-rated conservative radio show host, a job he’s held in North Texas for close to 30 years. More recently, Davis’ relationship with convicted swindler William Neil “Doc” Gallagher has been spotlighted in a civil lawsuit.
Davis was an endorser, spokesperson and advocate for Gallagher, all detailed in the recently settled lawsuit in which a lawyer working on behalf of the victims sued Davis and his employer, Salem Media Group, seeking repayment.
According to court papers, Davis made the case on air and off that investing in Gallagher’s financial company was a smart move. Davis even recorded the voicemail greeting on phone calls to Gallagher’s now-shuttered company.
Praise for Gallagher’s financial smarts was not warranted.
Gallagher, 81, is in prison serving three life sentences for running a $30 million Ponzi scheme. He was convicted of swindling in a Tarrant County court case. He pleaded guilty to a similar charge in Dallas County, was sentenced to another 25 years and ordered to pay $10 million back to victims.
Salem, which hosts Davis’ morning show on KSKY (660 AM), agreed to pay the court-appointed receiver in the civil case $5.3 million to recoup money for the scheme.
Davis was a defendant in the lawsuit along with Salem, where Davis has worked for a decade. Davis and Salem’s chief financial officer, Evan D. Masyr, declined to comment for this story.
Davis did tell me, “Anything on this would need to come from Craig Brinker.”
Brinker, Salem’s lawyer, argued in court that Salem had no knowledge of Gallagher’s activities. The company’s only involvement was to sell advertising, he said in a brief conversation Friday.
Salem also owns Christian station KLTY (94.9 FM), which was named in the lawsuit for its role in promoting Gallagher.
Davis has written an opinion column for The Dallas Morning News for more than a decade, although he is not on the staff.
‘Money Doctor’
The Doc Gallagher case is one The Watchdog has covered for three years. The receiver, Cort Thomas, is trying to recoup money for several hundred victims who lost a total of $30 million. Davis and the radio company became one of the targets for some of that money through a civil suit that was to go to trial Oct. 17. It was canceled when the parties reached a last-minute settlement.
As is typical in these settlements, no one accepts blame for their actions by the time the checks are cut. But The Watchdog studied court documents recently filed in the case. They shed light on Davis’ role.
Gallagher bought advertising time and hosted his own show on local stations owned by Salem. He called himself the “Money Doctor,” but his doctorate was in philosophy.
Gallagher was endorsed by Davis. Davis was paid $7,000 in “appearance fees” by Gallagher, court papers show. There is no other mention of Davis receiving money directly from Gallagher in court papers.
Even after Salem was warned that Gallagher was under criminal investigation, the relationship continued. Gallagher was the stations’ largest ad account. The Salem stations didn’t sever ties with Gallagher until he was arrested in 2019.
In court papers, Salem argued that a direct link between someone listening to a commercial and then losing money to Gallagher could not be proven.
Not all investors heard the ads, and no misrepresentations were included in the ads, Salem argued.
Salem denies any wrongdoing and said in court documents that a settlement would “avoid uncertainty and expense.”
‘A slippery one’
Court papers prepared by lawyers for receiver Thomas show that the stations promoted Gallagher as a financial advisor who offered no-risk investments that would never lose money.
Four years before Gallagher’s arrest, a regional vice president in charge of Salem’s local stations wrote in an email that “Gallagher is a slippery one, and I have reason not to trust him.”
“The lifeblood of a Ponzi scheme is soliciting funds from new investors to be used to pay other investors,” writes Tyler Bexley, a lawyer for the receiver. Without “substantial assistance” from Salem, he adds, “Gallagher would never have been able to solicit hundreds of investors and grow his Ponzi scheme to $30 million.”
If the stations had heeded early warnings, the receiver states in court papers, Gallagher may have stolen $5 million less than the $30 million he was convicted of taking illegally.
Even after Salem received two subpoenas from the Texas Department of Insurance that were part of a criminal probe, Salem continued to allow Gallagher on air through his paid advertising and offering him airtime to host his “Money Doctor” show.
Salem is a publicly traded company that promotes itself as “America’s leading radio broadcaster, Internet content provider, and magazine and book publisher targeting audiences interested in Christian and family-themed content and conservative values.” It owns about 100 U.S. radio stations, as well as websites Red State and Townhall.com.
The receiver’s lawyer argued that Salem’s local stations never researched Gallagher’s background — he had longtime difficulties with federal and state regulators, court records show. He lost his license to sell securities more than 20 years ago, state records show.
At the very least, a 2009 profile about Gallagher in D CEO magazine story seen by Davis and others at the stations highlighted potential warning signs. Other warning signs include messages left at the radio stations from listeners who questioned Gallagher’s honesty.
In a pretrial deposition, Salem general manager Jeff Mitchell testified that Davis’ lack of curiosity about Gallagher’s past troubles violated company policy by not reporting the story up the chain of command. The goal, Mitchell said, was to maintain a close relationship with listeners, but this put the station’s reputation in jeopardy.
In a deposition, Davis testified that he didn’t believe the D CEO story was of “sufficient gravity” to take action.
Still, Davis recorded Gallagher Financial Group’s welcome message on Gallagher’s office phone system. He stated, “You made a great decision to call my friends at the Gallagher Financial Group.” This lent further credibility to Gallagher, court papers show.
Salem staffers “discussed how they could help Gallagher hide his evidence of past regulatory problems, strategizing about the budget it would take to drive down the D CEO story in Internet search results.”
Mitchell testified that Davis talked to Gallagher about his background and Gallagher put his qualms to rest.
Asked if Salem takes responsibility, Mitchell answered in the deposition, “I guess as Mark being an employee of Salem, then there was definitely a step missed. Mark should have brought that to the general manager.”
Asked by a lawyer if “Mark Davis’ misconduct or flawed conduct is Salem’s misconduct,” Mitchell answered, “Yes.”
Other stations
Previously, the receiver received $250,000 to return to victims in a settlement with a smaller radio station that also hosted the Money Doctor show. KAAM was a Christian station that also played big band music.
Also named in the Salem lawsuit was longtime KLTY host Frank Reed, who also endorsed Gallagher. Reed has announced he will retire at the end of this year after 31 years with the station.
The lawsuit between one of the nation’s largest radio companies and a receiver fighting to recoup victims is now over.
It’s a lesson that you shouldn’t always trust the words of others. Check it out.