You’re depressed. Worried about the future. Suffering from high anxiety.
In these troubled times, some psychics know how to prey on the weaknesses of their customers. They use Tarot card readings, palm readings, love spells and, of course, crystal balls.
Maybe you saw a post on Instagram by a psychic who promises to help you. You set up a virtual meeting that night. The cost is $35.
The psychic quickly learns you’re suffering from the aftermath of a romantic breakup. The psychic promises to perform rituals that will repair the relationship. The cost is $5,500.
The psychic warns that if you don’t pay then your former partner will marry someone else. You’re told to act fast before it’s too late. But don’t worry, if you and your former mate don’t get back together within 10 days, you are promised a money back guarantee. What’s to lose?
The 10-day plan doesn’t work. The psychic offers another path. You’re told to buy precious stones used to meditate. But there’s a hitch. If you don’t agree, your mother — who is healthy — will get a sudden case of terminal cancer. The cost is $25,000.
Fearing for your mother’s life, you quickly drive to your bank. When the psychic hears that’s where you’re headed, you’re told you actually need two sets of stones. With two sets, your mother will live and your ex-mate will come back. If you don’t act, your ex-mate will land in an abusive relationship. The cost is $55,000.
Again, you hear the promise of a full refund when the work is done. You pay.
In return, you get your own dedicated line to the psychic, get checked on several times a day and even get told what text messages to send to the ex-partner.
Somehow, you end up back with your partner. Your mom remains healthy.
But the psychic extracts more money, sent to a Dallas address. When you try to get your promised refund, you fail. Realizing you’ve spent a total of $90,000 you finally understand that you’ve fallen victim to a psychic scam.
Police won’t help. They take a report, but there’s no follow-up.
So you start calling lawyers in North Texas, asking them to take the case. Fat chance. Lawyers don’t often take cases like this.
The above scenario comes straight out of a federal civil lawsuit filed in 2020. The victim is Elie Harfouche, 32. His story has a surprising and unexpected good ending. Harfouche finds an Addison lawyer willing to take this on.
Civil lawsuits against fraudulent psychics are rare, especially in federal court. But Paul E. Green of the Scott Palmer Law Firm steps up.
What happened to Harfouche, the lawyer tells The Watchdog, is a textbook example of psychic fraud. Green, who says he has seven similar cases, adds: “I see the exact same script over and over. There’s an initial consultation through social media. Then they get brought in, and they keep raising the price to see how much these folks will pay.”
Several Dallas area psychics sued by Green filed legal papers denying they were involved in a scam. I tried to reach the defendants, but their phone numbers didn’t work. I also left a note requesting an interview on the front door of a North Dallas home owned by Rita Evans. Evans was a defendant in the lawsuit, and legal papers in the lawsuit were delivered to her home. No one responded to my note. She wrote in legal papers that no wrongdoing occurred and she, along with others, denied culpability.
The lawsuit never went to trial. Months after the suit was filed Harfouche received a cash settlement. The amount is confidential.
Unlike a criminal case, where a fraudster can face punishment of fines or prison, a civil case is usually about money. Psychics who are cited in a civil case such as this, can, if they wish, keep working.
“This guy trusted the wrong person,” lawyer Green says. “I felt bad for him. But he kept turning over money, and they kept asking for more. Finally, he said, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’”
Psychics are not regulated. It’s up to customers to do their due diligence.
Avoid imposter psychics by looking at tell-tale clues. Beware of pay-per-minute telephone calls.
Do a web search on a prospective psychic to see if their reputation is clean. Be skeptical of claims that they can contact the dead or that they can predict the future. Similarly, don’t believe someone who claims to have supernatural powers. Don’t pay huge sums of money for these services. And in times of grief or anxiety, see a doctor or counselor first.
The Watchdog praises lawyer Paul Green. I see in my Watchdog crystal ball that there are many similar victims out there, but very few lawyers willing to take such a case. This one did.