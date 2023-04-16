Fred Rouse III

Fred Rouse III poses for a portrait at memorial site in Fort Worth where his grandfather, Fred Rouse, was lynched century ago. 

 Shafkat Anowar

Your name is Fred Rouse III, and that number 3 at the end is now the defining factor of your life.

A few years back, you picked up your ringing phone and nothing would ever be the same.

1012 N. Main St

A former headquarters of the Ku Klux Klan, located on the north side of Fort Worth, has been purchased by nonprofit groups that plan to transform it into an arts and community healing center.

DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.

