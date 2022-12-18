John Wayne

John Wayne may have been great as a Hollywood cowboy, but when it came to his money, he couldn't shoot straight. Here he is in True Grit, for which he won an Academy Award.

 AP file photo

If all-powerful movie star John Wayne can lose his life savings not once but twice to people he trusted, what chance do you have?

In a Watchdog tradition, every December I profile a prominent American who got snookered, looking for clues to how to make sure the same financial tragedy doesn’t happen to us.

DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.

