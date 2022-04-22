It’s a beating when your state government fails its citizens. But that’s the situation now in three crucial state agencies undergoing difficult times that test their ability to serve the public.
The Watchdog is referring to Texans who are nursing home administrators, victims of a state data breach and the unemployed whose benefits have been denied without an appeal.
One department suffered a massive data breach. Another is failing to issue license renewals for certain health care workers. And a third appears unable to help Texans who depend on it to survive during tough times. The Watchdog looks at all three.
Texas Department of Insurance
The Watchdog thanks Richard LaChance of Fort Worth for alerting me to the Texas Department of Insurance’s data breach. The breach, which TDI calls a “data security event,” happened on Jan. 4, 2022. LaChance received a letter from TDI informing him of the breach on April 1.
“I was surprised it took them that long to let me know,” LaChance said. “You’d think they’d want to get ahead of it right away.”
TDI is not necessarily recognized as the consumers’ best friend. That’s due, in part, to the way it approves most requests by insurance companies to raise their rates. But on this data breach, it seems like a long time before TDI finally informed the public with a news release dated March 24.
About 1.8 million Texans are affected, far less than the massive 2020 drivers’ license breach that leaked personal information about 27 million current and former license holders.
The newest breach affected Texans who filed a workers’ compensation claim between March 2019 and January of this year.
TDI says exposed information could include full names, addresses, dates of birth, phone numbers, parts or all of Social Security numbers and information about injuries and other worker claims.
During the delay, TDI hired a forensic company to trace the breach. The experts believe the problem was internal and not caused by outsiders.
TDI spokesman Ben Gonzalez says TDI is offering free credit monitoring for affected Texans. But you don’t need a letter to qualify. If you filed a claim since 2006, you may be entitled to free credit monitoring. Call TDI at 855-248-7100.
Texas Workforce Commission
Gerald Ogrin of Colleyville was trying to appeal his denial of unemployment benefits. But he says he always had trouble getting anybody from the Texas Workforce Commission on the phone.
He believes he should be paid for nine months last year. His battle with TWC has lasted 16 months, he said.
He complains that he was never notified of the appeals process in writing. (TWC denies that.) But when he did appeal, late due to a misunderstanding, his appeal case kept disappearing from the TWC website. He filed an open records request almost two months ago for his file. He still hasn’t received it.
TWC spokesperson Angela Woellner says TWC has a call-back option so one no longer must wait on hold as Ogrin did.
The average time for an appeal from filing to hearing is 21 days. “However, we are still working through older cases,” Woellner said. To end the backlog, TWC says it is scheduling thousands of hearings each week.
The huge backlog is a result of the pandemic and a record number of claims, she said.
“New procedures are now in place that should limit delays for current and future appeals,” she added.
Ogrin eventually used two tactics we can all learn from. How to get your complaint handled promptly.
He sent a letter to Julian Alvarez III, who represents labor as a board member on the TWC. Alvarez apparently gave Ogrin’s case what Ogrin calls “the big push.” Ogrin now has an appeal hearing scheduled for this week.
Ogrin also kept a phone log showing the 32 phone calls he made to TWC for the past year and a half. That’s an effective tool that underlines Ogrin’s claim that he felt that TWC staffers disrespected him.
“They made me feel like I was the bad guy, like this was my fault,” he said.
Texas Health and Human Services
It was a good idea. Texas Health and Human Services would create its own software to handle licensing and renewal of certain health care workers. It even had a nice-sounding name – TULIP.
The Texas Unified Licensure Information Portal is a failure. It was created by in-house staff hired for that purpose, HHS spokesperson Kelli Weldon says.
“Technical difficulties,” she says of the breakdown.
Those whose livelihoods are in jeopardy are nursing facility administrators who either need a license or a renewal.
The ultimate goal of TULIP was to save money and make the licensing process easier.
TULIP was launched in 2018 to license facilities, not individuals. The problems for individuals began in March. HHS says it is giving extensions until the problem is fixed.
Until then, the state cannot collect licensing fees from those affected by the system failure.
If you’re one of those affected, I’m told you should use this email to contact HHS: TULIP_Support@hhsc.state.tx.us.
Nobody can yet say when TULIP will work as intended.
Imagine the frustrations of long-term care administrators, unemployed Texans waiting for a backlog of claims to end and possible victims of a big data breach.
These are examples of how dependent we are on a well-run government. When something fails, as shown here, lives are changed, and not for the better.