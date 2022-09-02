If Denton County Chief Appraiser Hope McClure spent less time on self-promotion and more time meeting important property appraisal deadlines, she could probably keep her job. But of 61 governments she sets property appraisals for, 40 have rejected her proposed budget. Some have voted no confidence in her, too.

Even for people who don’t live in Denton County, this open rebellion shows how one person in one county can foul up an already-broken tax appraisal system that affects all Texas property owners.

DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.

