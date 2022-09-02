If Denton County Chief Appraiser Hope McClure spent less time on self-promotion and more time meeting important property appraisal deadlines, she could probably keep her job. But of 61 governments she sets property appraisals for, 40 have rejected her proposed budget. Some have voted no confidence in her, too.
Even for people who don’t live in Denton County, this open rebellion shows how one person in one county can foul up an already-broken tax appraisal system that affects all Texas property owners.
The governments she serves, from cities to counties to school boards, say they know the Denton Central Appraisal District needs more employees to handle one of the fastest-growing counties in Texas. They don’t want to give the money to McClure because they don’t trust her leadership.
This kind of rebellion against a Texas chief appraiser is as rare as a July snowstorm.
Tracy Miller, president of the Lewisville school board whose district is the largest government in the county, tells The Watchdog, “With the culture they’ve established at DCAD and the relationship between the chief appraiser and the taxing entities, I don’t think there’s a way to overcome it without a leadership change.”
McClure responded to my question about her office’s budget rejections, saying that is up to her board of directors.
Missed deadlines
McClure misses deadlines that should not be missed. Now in her third year, this is, unfortunately, an annual occurrence.
She blames a staff shortage. There are 87 employees handling 460,000 accounts. In her rejected budget request, she asked for $1.7 million to hire more people.
The protest deadline for most counties is May 15. In DCAD, that deadline was extended for some property owners to June 27.
By state law, tax rolls are supposed to be certified by McClure by July 25 so governments can build their budgets. McClure is aiming for Sept. 12. Until then, governments use estimated numbers.
McClure responded that there is flexibility in deadlines, and her district follows state law and deadline requirements.
She added that DCAD “will only be focusing on the future and improving our organization.”
Seems like there’s a lot to improve.
Richard Petree, a consultant hired by McClure’s bosses on the board of directors to study the appraisal district, submitted a report that labeled her office “a toxic environment.” He added that DCAD staff retirements and dismissals “have stoked the fire of discontent.”
McClure pulled his report off a meeting agenda to delay its release. But I got a copy and reported it anyway.
In response to all the criticism, McClure and her office engaged in a series of public relations gimmicks when they should have instead caught up on their work duties.
Employee surveys
In the heat of property appraisal season, McClure first thought she could fix her dilemma by showing that her employees respected her. Her office pushed out two morale surveys.
In the crunch, McClure aide Misty Baptista couched her request to staffers saying, “We know it’s a busy time for everyone.”
When the participation rate was low, McClure stepped in, and by email she reminded all employees to fill out the survey.
Later, her aide, Emer Sanabria, appealed to staffers to take a second, longer survey because “so few answered the first survey, that we are trying again.”
Testimonial letters
Then Sanabria asked all employees to write letters in support of McClure. He offered help writing them.
“We need to stop letting the politicians say how we feel,” he wrote in his plea for letters. “They need to see we are united and a team. … I refuse to be told how things are by people who do not work here.”
One employee wrote that the employee was loyal to McClure because she allowed him to take a long-planned vacation with his family during the busiest time of the year. That “proved to me their compassion,” the staffer wrote.
Another wrote: McClure “continues to face each and every threatening phone call, divisive email, negative comment in the media and deliberate and vicious attacks on her character with a poise I find admirable.”
Rebuttal
Her 10-page rebuttal report started with a photo of her on Page 1. Page 2 consisted of her resume. Pages 3-6 were results of the employee survey. Although only 61 of 87 employees took the survey and answered the question about whether they trust McClure to care about them, the summary says 96% of employees said they trust her. It’s 96% only of those who participated, so that’s misleading.
Elsewhere, the summary states “100% of employees said they enjoyed working with their colleagues.” But again, it’s only those who participated.
The next pages rebut criticisms from the consultant’s report, local governments and the news media. Her rebuttal ends with a list of her accomplishments and testimonials by others about her good work.
No records
Back in May, McClure posted on the district’s website a fact sheet criticizing my previous reporting. I filed an open records request to see early drafts along with corrections and suggestions before the final product was released. My goal was to see who helped her and what edits were made.
In response, DCAD wrote, “We are unable to produce any records at your request. The creating and publishing of the post was done by the chief appraiser. There are no notes, no emails, no memos, no texts that exist.”
Block leaks to outsiders
Perhaps to stop leaks, McClure has asked her staff to sign nondisclosure agreements: They must “agree not to reproduce, remove, copy, forward, take a picture, etc. of any such material for any unauthorized district use.”
If anything is released that harms DCAD, an employee or a property owner, that’s cause for termination.
Yet most of the information in DCAD is considered public records, available upon request.
The end game?
McClure accepts no blame. On the contrary, she brags in a letter to her local governments, “DCAD’s accomplishments are remarkable, especially considering the small number of employees carrying out the immense workload.”
County Judge Andy Eads sums up McClure’s stance, saying she is “full of blame and excuses.”
Lewisville school board President Miller says, “I don’t know how she recovers from this.”