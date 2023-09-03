If I’m confused — as someone who has covered most aspects of the state’s horrific property tax for more than a decade — I worry about you.
I don’t pretend to know the answers. I’m not a property tax expert, just a struggling columnist trying to fathom the unfathomable.
The Watchdog has heard from some taxpayers who’ve read in news accounts that their tax rate will drop several pennies. They believe that means their tax bills won’t shrink by hundreds or even thousands of dollars, but just by a few pennies.
Remember, your tax bill is based on the tax rate times taxable values. A drop of a few pennies is based on $100 of value. In a home, you divide the total value of the house by $100 and then you see that a “few pennies” translates into big savings.
The Texas Legislature passed a law that larger counties must send you a postcard each summer directing you to the “Property Tax Transparency” website, www.texas.gov/propertytaxes. There you can see what your old tax rate was and what your proposed new one is and find an estimate of your tax bill. Or, these numbers are supposed to be there.
The site also offers a mechanism on your specific property to learn when your governments’ budget hearings are scheduled so you can make your case for a lower tax rate.
There’s a contact email address listed so you can engage in what I call “armchair protesting.” You no longer must attend the public budget hearing as you would in years past to object to proposed property tax rates. Now you can use the link to send an email to your county, school district, city, hospital district and other entities that tax you.
Note: That didn’t work last year. I did an open records request to see who complained to their districts. I found very few taxpayers sent in comments. As a sampling, Dallas County received 10 comments. Dallas ISD heard from 11. Fort Worth city leaders received three comments.
The idea of this state-run “Property Tax Transparency” website is for you to get more involved in your property tax. Wonderful in theory.
What’s happening is some governments haven’t sent in their proposed tax rates, even though the rates have already been publicly announced. So, when you go to your property’s specific webpage, you might find zeroes where tax-rate numbers should be. That makes it impossible to get a true estimate of your property tax bill.
The Watchdog has learned that current Texas law doesn’t penalize taxing districts that don’t enter their numbers in a timely way on the “Property Tax Transparency” website. This must be fixed. Otherwise, what’s the point?
For those tax nerds out there — and I know many of you write to me — this is very frustrating. You want to learn about your taxes, but it’s so slow and cumbersome.
Every appraisal district handles its systems differently, which adds to the confusion. Various counties use different names for key terms such as assessed, appraised and values. There ought to be standardization of the forms, statewide, to eliminate confusion.
In my appraisal district, the numbers given are not easy to understand. Even though I won my protest (thanks, tax consultant Will Wiggins), I couldn’t see by how much unless I did the subtraction myself. Results aren’t shown. It’s like going to a ballgame and not seeing the final score.
When I went to Texas.gov/propertytaxes, I couldn’t pull up my page through my address. I called the appraisal district’s webmaster, and he showed me that I shouldn’t type in “Trail,” “Lane,” “Drive” or “Court” when I type in my address. It doesn’t say that.
The software for this used across the state is from Bis Consulting of Farmers Branch. Chief Information Officer Mark Wise didn’t return The Watchdog’s phone calls.
My problems weren’t over. I couldn’t log in to my home appraisal account because my email address disappeared from the district’s system. The webmaster told me to create a new account because mine was one of many deleted. Even then, I couldn’t do that because I didn’t have the PIN.
Incredibly frustrating, plus a terrific waste of time.
“Property Tax Transparency” is not transparent.
As I say, if I can’t figure all this out, I worry about you.
