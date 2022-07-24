Let’s say you followed The Watchdog’s advice and filed a protest to challenge your property appraisal. Now comes Part 2 of the plan to keep your property taxes low.
Best part is you didn’t have to file a protest to get involved with this next step. It’s never too late to join this tax-cutting party.
There’s a new system that allows you to engage in what The Watchdog calls “armchair protesting.” You don’t have to leave the house.
In the next few weeks every property owner is supposed to receive a postcard in the mail inviting them to visit a government website: texas.gov/PropertyTaxes.
From there, you can visit your county’s website, and that’s when the fun begins.
Last year, when the postcards arrived, many thought they were some kind of scam. It sure looked like one. But here’s the language on the 2022 card that you should see to know it’s authentic:
“Visit Texas.gov/PropertyTaxes to find a link to your local property tax database on which you can easily access information regarding your property taxes, including information regarding the amount of taxes that each entity that taxes your property will impose if the entity adopts its proposed tax rate.
“Your local property tax database will be updated regularly during August and September as local elected officials propose and adopt the property tax rates that will determine how much you pay in property taxes.”
When you get on your county’s website, you type in your address and up pops your previous tax rates and current proposed tax rates for your county, city, school district, college district, hospital district and any other taxing entities.
The key figure to look for is the “No-New-Revenue” rate. That’s the tax rate that would keep a government raising an amount of taxes not much larger than the previous budget year. That’s a target to aim for.
But governments can still skip the “No-New-Revenue” rate and raise a lot more in taxes, but there’s a hitch. If school districts increase their tax revenue more than 2.5% compared to the previous year, they must win voter approval in the November election. Expect many school districts to grow just under 2.5% to avoid an election.
For cities and counties, a taxpayer-approval election happens when the revenue collections exceed 3.5% growth compared to the previous year. Expect many of them to come in just under that mark.
In the past, if the rate of growth was 8% or higher, residents could petition for a “rollback” election. That was a lot of work.
Now “taxpayer-approval” elections will be automatic if the proposed rate is too high.
All this applies to larger counties, not smaller counties with a population less than 30,000. For them tax-approval elections are not automatic but must still be created through a petition. State lawmakers had to compromise to get rural lawmakers’ votes.
In any event, the goal is to force elected officials to set budget priorities, just like families do when setting their own household budgets.
Imagine that.
How to armchair protest
Now comes the fun part. In the old days, meaning two years ago, if you wanted to protest the tax rate in your community, you had to jump through a lot of hoops.
First, you had to check a government’s website and find out when the two different required public budget hearings were scheduled.
You had to attend one, sign up to speak and then when it’s your turn, plead with the officials to lower their tax rate. When I attended budget hearings, there’d usually be a half dozen or so people in attendance willing to do this.
Now this new website that lists all your tax information is the way to go. Armchair protesting.
Armchair protesting works like this.
On your county tax website, you will be able to find not only your personal tax rate information, but also the information for the two budget hearings if you’d like to leave your armchair and attend.
Otherwise, you can use the email address link provided and fire off an email to the governmental body.
Don’t want to do this with a computer? There’s also a phone number you can call for every government body to verbally register your protest or put in a good word.
You don’t have to be a tax cutter to do this. If you support larger budget growth, you can email or call about that, too.
They’re almost making it too easy. You don’t have to leave the house, but your voice can still be heard.
A sample tax rate letter
Here’s a sample letter I created to show you how to do this:
“Dear Mayor and City Council. First, thank you for what you do for our city. I am [name], residing at [address], and I’m writing you to go on record that we stick to the ‘No-New-Revenue’ tax rate. With inflation rampant and energy costs up, let’s tighten our belts. I implore you to make cuts wherever possible, just like my family must do. Thank you.”
Remember this begins when property owner postcards arrive in the coming days from your county.
The website will begin to populate with new numbers once governments post their tentative budgets. Hearings are in August and September. Now this info is so much easier to find.
You know that the tax rate is multiplied by the appraised value of your property to get your tax bill. Protesting your appraisal only gets you halfway there.
As reader Jeff Donaldson of Coppell told me: “Property appraisal protests seem a bit useless if the city or county aren’t reducing the values upon which taxation is based.”
Galveston County Assessor/Collector Cheryl E. Johnson tells her constituents: “Now the burden is yours. Speak up. The squeaky wheel does get the grease and squeaking now is better than squawking later when the bill arrives, and it is too late.”
That’s the whole point of this part two. Backtalk to your governments. Do it from your armchair. You’re now officially invited.
Tax terms to know
Proposed tax rate is the rate per $100 of value the government is seeking to approve in its new budget. If the proposed rate is higher than the No-New-Revenue rate shown below, it means the government is planning to increase taxes compared to the previous year.
No-New-Revenue rate is the tax rate that matches the previous year’s tax collection. For tax cutters, it’s the goal.
Voter-approval rate is the highest proposed tax rate allowed before it triggers an automatic taxpayer-approval election in November.
The website to find your personal tax information is Texas.gov/PropertyTaxes. But it doesn’t get going until August and September.