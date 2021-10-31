“I’ve got one for you.”
Whenever someone says that to me, it’s always the same thing. Something bad has happened to them, and they want to tell The Watchdog.
In this case, the speaker was Paulie the accountant. I was sitting in his office where the diploma on the wall says his legal name is Paul B. Moore, CPA. He was doing my taxes.
Listening to his travails each year before April 15 is part of our ritual.
Usually the stories are about a client who messed up and owes the IRS a half-million dollars or the inner workings of a new tax law driving everyone crazy. But this was different. For his 2021 story, he told me he was engaged in a battle royale with his landlord.
He and the landlord of the strip shopping center where Paulie has kept his office for 25 years were no longer on speaking terms.
Paulie wanted some repairs done, like a leaking air conditioner that ruined a portion of the indoor carpet. The landlord wanted his own key to Paulie’s office for safety reasons. Neither budged.
Their relationship ended with a huge shouting match.
“He’s not going to give me back my security deposit,” Paulie fretted.
“How much is it?” I asked.
“$650.”
I looked around the office, and it looked in good shape. Aside from the ruined carpet area, the walls were painted and there appeared to be no damage. Only normal wear and tear.
“He’ll give it back to you,” I said optimistically. How could he not?
“No. He won’t.”
“He will,” I insisted.
“Wanna bet?” Paulie asked. “You don’t know this guy.”
This was several hours into our taxing project, and there were several more hours to go. A bet would break up the monotony of amortizations, deductions and depreciations. A bet would make things interesting.
“You name the terms,” I said.
“Loser has to buy the winner’s lunch at Torchy’s Tacos,” he said. I agreed.
Lost the bet
A few weeks later, Paulie called me to deliver bad news. No, it wasn’t about my taxes. He wanted to tell me he moved out of the office into another one a few miles away.
Oh, and I owed him Torchy’s Tacos.
“What’s your order?” I asked.
“Chicken fajitas with tomatillo sauce,” he answered.
“Tomma-what?” I asked.
“Tomatillo sauce,” he repeated.
I had never heard of that. Now I realize at this point thousands of readers of this saga are turning to their spouses and saying, “Can you believe it? The Watchdog never heard of tomatillo sauce.”
I went to Torchy’s and ordered four chicken fajitas with tomatillo sauce. Brought them back to Paulie’s fancy new office. He ate one, and I ate three. (I think I really like tomatillo sauce.)
Over lunch, I explained to Paulie his rights under Texas law.
I told him how justice of the peace court, in addition to serving as small claims court, is also landlord-tenant court. I explained how he didn’t need a lawyer, just evidence. I told him he could sue for triple damages, which is his loss times three. He could seek court costs, too.
Landlord-tenant court
Paulie went to court last week. His ex-landlord was there, and the landlord brought a lawyer. Two against one.
When I entered, the landlord’s lawyer asked to know who I was. Before I could answer, the judge asked if I was a witness. No. I could stay. I was the only spectator in the courtroom.
I didn’t have to identify myself, but if I did, I would have said, “I want to look into the eyes of the man who cost me a chicken fajita with tomatillo sauce bet.”
Holes in the wall
The trial lasted a little more than an hour. Paulie tried to be a tough guy. He snapped at the landlord’s lawyer. She would shake her head in disgust and ignore him.
The landlord, Zaid Chaudhry, testified that the office was left in horrible condition. He used Paulie’s security deposit to pay for maintenance, including a new paint job and new carpet.
The landlord also said Paulie left holes in the wall. I never saw any but maybe the holes came from tax clients, angry about their situation, putting their fists through the wall.
When Paulie testified, he said the holes were from hanging pictures on the walls.
Soon it became clear to me, and also clear to Tarrant County Justice of the Peace Ralph Swearingin Jr., that the landlord wanted to use Paulie’s security deposit to pay to prepare the office space for new tenants.
The way I understand it is if a tenant leaves damage caused by them, the tenant pays with the security deposit. But if the damage is normal wear and tear, the landlord pays for fixups.
The judge ruled that the landlord must pay Paulie triple damages — $2,000 plus court costs.
This little case shows how tenants can fight back when landlords withhold their security deposits.
Last month, a new Texas law took effect allowing landlords to charge tenants a small monthly fee instead of first and last month’s rent, plus a security deposit. This is supposed to lighten the burden for renters and help landlords pay for lease insurance that reimburses them for any damages and unpaid rent.
‘Learned a lot’
After the trial, I talked to the landlord. He asked why I was interested in the case.
I finally said it: “I want to look into the eyes of the man who cost me a chicken fajita with tomatillo sauce bet.”
He laughed, then acknowledged making mistakes. “I learned a lot from this,” he said.
Paulie, he said, “knows every little trick.”
That’s what you want in an accountant, right?
Paulie’s old office has been repainted and re-carpeted.
It’s now a massage parlor.