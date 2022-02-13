Dear Watchdog:
As we gear up for the primary, has it been determined and published exactly how much Texas consumers will have to pay on a monthly basis for the securitization of excess costs associated with last February’s storm?
Not that I am a conspiracy buff or anything, but it seems strange that the ratepayers in Texas have a future bill increase and yet no one that I know of has said exactly what it will be.
If it is known, can it be published before the election, so we know what our elected officials saddled us with? If it has not yet been established or disclosed, can it be published that it is being withheld until after the primary?
This was a clear case where the power companies and gas suppliers went to Austin and asked their hired legislators to rig the game, so it was heads they won and tails the consumers lost.
Sincerely,
Mark in McKinney
OK, Mark, I will take on your assignment of trying to find out how much money you’re going to pay as an add-on to your monthly energy bills to cover the borrowing of approximately $6.4 billion in bonds. The big borrow, as you point out, is designed to help energy companies that suffered in the February freezeout.
It’s now the first anniversary of the storm, and you should have the answer. But you don’t. I’ve heard that a few electricity companies have already begun charging an extra fee. Most haven’t.
How are customers supposed to shop properly for electricity contracts when they don’t know if the new charges are included or not?
The (Public) Utility Commission previously approved the purchase of $3 billion in bonds for electricity providers. January marked the first time electricity companies began getting billed for the storm-related charges, which they are allowed to pass along to consumers, the PUC says.
For gas providers, the Texas Railroad Commission approved the purchase of $3.4 billion in bonds. In a statement released the other day, the commission promised to protect consumers. (Tee-hee.)
The Railroad Commission regulates oil and gas in Texas. I call them “the choo-choo people” for short.
In their latest public statement, the choo-chooers bent over backward to promise that they are for the consumers, not just for the industry. They voted to spread out repayments of the billions of dollars over many monthly bills rather than sock you with one big hit up front.
Can you imagine if we all received a one-time charge? Instead of your gas bill jumping a few dollars a month for decades, what if you got hit with a one-time $2,000-plus storm charge? Customers would default and the companies would then default and there’d be no true corporate bailout. This would hurt their gas company pals. But let’s pretend this is, as they claim, a “benefit for Texas consumers.”
These “customer rate-relief bonds” will be issued for Atmos Energy, CenterPoint and a few smaller gas utilities, the Railroad Commission said.
The bonds will be issued by the Texas Public Finance Authority in six months. And the payback is not to exceed 30 years. Unfortunately, that’s all we know.
Thirty years! As I previously reported, adults not even born by the 2021 storm will be paying back this debt on their power bills.
The whole idea of borrowing this money, according to Gov. Greg Abbott and state leaders, was to stabilize the market. The Watchdog has called this Texas socialism.
I learned that there are no public rules yet about how much they can extract out of your wallet and for how long. If they know, they aren’t sharing this crucial information. So far, one bond purchase by the state for $800 million has a payback life of 28 years.
I looked at ERCOT’s recent report on the process — called securitization — but it only looks at how companies will make payments for the bonds with money they collect from us customers. An ERCOT spokesperson did not respond to The Watchdog’s request for information.
Some of us see this for what it is. Mom-and-pop operations struggle to make ends meet. Meanwhile, huge gas companies who helped cause the mess get billions of dollars back for causing mass outages.
Who says our current state leaders don’t raise our taxes? Let’s just start calling this for what it is. The Greg Abbott energy tax.