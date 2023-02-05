On Election Day 2022, Dallas County Chief Appraiser Ken Nolan and his staff showed up for work, but there was an unexpected problem. Nothing worked.

The Dallas Central Appraisal District’s desktop computers, all 300 of them, were frozen. Emails didn’t go through either. The website disappeared.

DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags