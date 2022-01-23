The pastor of historic Lonesome Dove Baptist Church and I got off on the wrong foot. How could we not? He bounced me out of the cemetery association, an old-timey Texas annual gathering I had attended for almost 30 years. My last will and testament said I was to be buried there. Not anymore.
It’s nothing personal. Pastor Jason Stover says I can still be buried in one of the oldest cemeteries in the West if I pay $8,995 per plot. And while doing that, I can buy a Lonesome Dove T-shirt that brags “Established 1846.”
I don’t know what kind of ruckus Stover feared during his September takeover of the cemetery association (he became president) when three uniformed Southlake police officers were called in for protection. It made no sense. Seniors who attend a cemetery association meeting are most assuredly the nonviolent type.
And I admit I was caught off-guard when an oldster stood to protest in the church sanctuary. To quiet him, the pastor said, “Man, you need a Snickers.” (Put that on a church T-shirt.)
When that didn’t work, the pastor warned, “Keep quiet or I’ll ask Southlake police to escort you out.”
Poor comments aside, I have to give pastor Stover, 43, credit. He has taken a 19th-century historical church (yes, Larry McMurtry borrowed the name for his epic) and hustled it into the 21st century.
The other night, the Southlake City Council approved his plans to build what I jokingly call a mini-megachurch. Lonesome Dove is about to get a new $2 million worship hall with 376 seats and 100 new parking spaces.
The 13,000-square-foot building doesn’t qualify as a true arena megachurch because those should probably be at least a thousand-seater. But for an old church (the original burned a century ago), this is a big step up.
Enchanted by its history
As a newbie in Texas almost three decades ago, I became enamored with this historic treasure and, along with others, tried to be a watchdog for this hallowed ground in hopes of preserving it as an important piece of our past.
Stover and his staff run an aggressive and tightly organized operation. He knows how to pull supporters in to make positive comments in the church’s favor. They piled in for the takeover cemetery meeting in a modern attendance record. He did the same at Southlake City Hall, where he was granted the required zoning variances despite almost universal disapproval of the project from his closest neighbors.
Stover is not a typical Baptist preacher. I will never see a Snickers bar without thinking of him. But he does possess a much-needed attribute — one required by any preacher who wants to build church attendance in today’s competitive church market. Stover is a smooth talker.
He knows how to sell, whether it’s church T-shirts, cemetery plots or a $2 million building on sacred holy grounds.
And you never know what he’s going to say. When he stood before the council in his presentation, he wore a flannel shirt (untucked) and down vest jacket. He made a joke about parishioners drinking alcohol.
As he explained to council members and a cable TV audience, “On a typical Sunday, I try to let everyone out early so we can beat the Methodists to [restaurants] Dragon House and to Kincaid’s. If I’m long-winded and the service is a bit rough, then our neighbors head straight to Yates Corner Grocery for a 12-pack, and hopefully, that’s a 12-pack of Dr Pepper, but no guarantees.”
I asked the pastor about his style. He answered, “Meetings like this can be long and tense. Just trying to bring a little levity.”
When I asked about his informal wear before the council, he said, “Just trying to hide the 15 pounds I gained over the holidays.”
Attract new families
The style is working. He has fans.
He doesn’t yet need a 376-seat sanctuary when he only draws 175 to 200 on a Sunday. But as supporter Kelly Starks put it in a note to the city, the expansion “is something that we have needed for a while and this will bring new families to our church.” If you build it, they will come.
Supporter Paige Applegate told the city, “Our desire as a church to expand does not outweigh our desire to always be a church where no one goes unnoticed, and everyone knows everyone.”
Neighbors fretted about drainage, fencing, lighting and how the new building exterior doesn’t match the old church building, which will be saved.
Neighbor Danielle Schug told me, “I personally feel duped because our agreement to let the historic cemetery expand from a quiet little country church has now helped fund the monstrosity they are planning on building.”
There’s more than a quarter-million dollars socked away in the cemetery fund. I checked with the pastor. “No cemetery funds are involved in the project,” he said.
Modernizing the church
Personally, I’m coming to terms with the loss. I realize every church, even the first one, deserves a chance to jump ahead into the next century or two. A longtime admittedly sleepy country church is attracting new members. That’s a good thing.
I still remember in 1993 reading an announcement in the old Grapevine Sun newspaper that the Lonesome Dove Cemetery Association was having its annual meeting. The public is invited, it said.
I went looking for old-timey Texas before suburbia existed. I found it there, in the little fellowship hall, where my family and I were welcomed.
Every year I’d go and learn a story about life and death that took place the previous year. Cemeteries are filled with stories, and this was a fun way for me to learn them. The stories were beautiful in their life lessons and universal truths.
From men who voluntarily cut the grass in honor of their own dearly departed buried there to youngsters who buried a parent, you never knew who was going to show up for the annual potluck dinner. All you knew was it wasn’t like the real world outside.
OK, so that’s over now. I get it. I wish the Dove all the happiness in the world. I hope the church helps thousands.
Speaking at a zoning hearing, Pastor Stover quoted a line from a Rocky movie: “If I can change, you can change.”
I looked it up. Actually, Rocky’s cornerman said, “If I can change and you can change, everybody can change.”
I guess I’ll say amen to that.