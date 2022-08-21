nb_15hallbowen02gm.jpg

Richard Bowen warns his University of Texas at Dallas students in 2014 that whistleblowing is not for everyone. “I tell them there’s nothing wrong with slowly lowering your hand and quietly looking for another job. But for God’s sake, don’t stick around and do nothing.” 

 G.J. McCarthy/Dallas Morning News file photo

Attention all crooks: If you’re going to steal someone’s SIM card from their phone and then steal their identity, Richard Bowen of Frisco is probably not your best target.

You see, Richard has a nickname. He’s known as “the Citigroup Whistleblower.” About 15 years ago, he warned his bosses at Citicorp that they were stuck with billions of dollars’ worth of bad mortgages.

