For someone trying to save you money, Glenn Goodrich has an appropriate last name.
He’s a licensed property tax consultant and founder of Propertytax.io, a unique company that prepares protest packages for customers.
The Watchdog gets many questions about property taxes, but I don’t guess at the answers. When in doubt I consult with Glenn and others.
Here are real letters from readers, who sent me questions. And I, in turn, ask Glenn.
Question: I believe a strong case can be made to challenge the market value based on recent comps. However, it will be much more difficult to protest the appraised value. Should we still protest and challenge the stated market value?
Glenn: You can only protest the market value, not the appraised value. The only way to lower the appraised value (homestead cap) is to reduce your market value below the appraised value. This year will be extremely difficult to obtain a reduction that is lower than the appraised value. I am advising people to take a longer-term approach and start chipping away at the value. A lower value this year may help you down the road.
Question: Can I protest the land value?
Glenn: You cannot protest only the land value or only the improvement value. You can only protest the total value. Your best shot at a reduction this year is to focus on the structure of the property. Show photos of disrepair or items that need updating, like the kitchen.
Question: I have indicated on the form that I will not be attending the hearing. Do I still need to send in three copies of intent and evidence to the Appraisal Review Board (ARB) members and one for the appraiser?
Glenn: If you are not going to attend in person, then you only need to send one copy. If you go in person, I recommend bringing five copies.
Question: It seems futile to file a protest. But it also seems I am being set up for annual 10% increases for years to come.
Glenn: As I stated, this is the year to start chipping away at the value. It is an easy process. There is no risk. And as citizens we need to keep the appraisal district in check to ensure they are doing the best job they can.
Question: My house may be undervalued, and my protesting it could draw attention to that.
Glenn: As of 2020, it is illegal for the ARB to increase your value because of a protest. Filing a protest is a welcomed part of the process.
Question: Why bother to protest since the capped value can go up only 10% a year anyway?
Glenn: It makes sense to protest your value this year to keep your capped value from increasing by the full 10% next year. Appraisal districts are required to revalue a neighborhood every three years, so reductions this year could very well see future benefits.
Question: My neighbor made many improvements. How does one help the appraisal district know about them?
Glenn: I would focus on your property. Show them photos that show your house needs some work (cracks in the floor, dated appliances, etc.).
Question: I live on a street with 16 homes. I visited the appraisal district website and pulled each property, comparing square footage and market value. Our home is fourth smallest with third highest taxes. How can that be true or equitable?
Glenn: A lot more than dollar-per-square-foot is in their system. Look at the desirability ratings of those properties. It should be listed under the improvement section. It should say something like excellent, very good, good, average, fair, poor or very poor. If you have a higher rating that could account for the difference, you can lower your condition by providing photos that show your house is not as nice as other houses on your street.
Question: I am over 65. Should I still protest?
Glenn: There are valid reasons for continuing to protest when you are over 65. First, a portion of your tax bill can still rise. With a fixed income you obviously want to watch that. Second, you may want to keep the tax value down for when you leave your house as part of an inheritance. Third, one of the constitutional amendments in the May 7 election makes it possible for your frozen amount to decrease if you obtain a reduction below the current frozen amount.
Question: We just bought a small home, and it is taxed about 15% more than we bought it for.
Glenn: Because of the unprecedented market appreciation we have seen over this past year, the appraisal districts are not automatically honoring your purchase price from the previous year. I suggest you file a protest and submit your HUD-1 form from your closing documents and include the appraisal done on the house for your mortgage. If they do not lower your value in informal negotiations, take your case to the ARB, which is not bound by the same rules the appraisal districts impose on themselves.
You may have a better chance of getting the value lowered to what you paid at the ARB. The closer a property sold to the date of valuation (Jan. 1, 2022) the more likely the appraisal district will accept the sale price. If I were you, I’d argue that my house may have appreciated a little but not as much as they claim.
Finally, one reader asked Glenn a question that consumed an entire typed page. In his answer, he suggested: “May I offer some advice? Find a way to boil this down to a couple of sentences. Your time is limited and what you have written is a little overwhelming for someone on an ARB who has five minutes to make a decision. Just some friendly advice to make this more effective.”
Remember, the deadline in most counties to file a protest is May 16. There are exceptions, so check your appraisal notice. Denton County for one — some homeowners haven't yet received their appraised value notice yet, but will by the end of May, and you have 30 days to file a protest from the date it was mailed. And if you didn’t get one yet, go to the appraisal district website and look up your property.