I’ve noticed something is wrong with my favorite, most powerful Internet tool. This tool is so extraordinary that I turn to it dozens of times a day. I’m certain I couldn’t serve as your watchdog without it.
What am I talking about?
Google.
Google is messing with its search function in a big way, and I don’t like it. Some good news: there is a new major privacy tool I want to tell you about to protect your phone number, home address and email address from appearing in Google searches.
Google changes
The search and advertising giant, in my opinion, wants to be more like Instagram and TikTok, which publish your photos and videos with captions.
Google is moving away from giving you text lines of results to your query. Now on mobile phones it throws up photos and videos and plenty more.
Text is out. Images and videos are in. For me, it’s a lot of unnecessary clutter.
Google says it is going more visual because that’s the way the world is turning. As someone who deals in text, I find that utterly depressing.
This is supposed to roll out next year, but I’m seeing it in mobile search results now. I have to scroll and scroll past the clutter, mostly videos and pictures, on my phone to get information I need. It’s annoying.
Previously, you would toggle between web results, images and videos. Now you will see all that displayed on the front page.
Google has a slogan for this: “Search outside the box.”
What does that mean? The camera on your phone will now recognize places when you point it in Live View. Google calls it and the new layout I just described as key components of what it labels “the age of visual search.”
“Your camera is the next keyboard,” said Prabhakar Raghavan, in charge of Google Search. He explained this at #SearchOn 22, a Google product rollout I attended virtually.
New privacy tool
It was there I learned about a new “Results About You Tool.” When fully released it should allow you to ask Google to remove “sensitive, personally-identifiable information” from its search results. This includes phone numbers, email addresses and home addresses.
I tried to test it, but I landed on a support page; it’s not ready yet.
Google explains in a blog post titled “Remove your personal information from Google at support.google.com that it’s “important to note that when we receive removal requests, we will evaluate all content on the web page to ensure that we’re not limiting the availability of other information that is broadly useful, for instance in news articles.
“And of course, removing contact information from Google Search doesn’t remove it from the web, which is why you may wish to contact the hosting site directly, if you’re comfortable doing so.”
Using Google
Google is the single most important tool to use as a smart consumer.
Before you buy anything of value or hire someone to do work for you (roofer, plumber, pool builder, electrician, etc.), you must play private detective and hit that Google box hard with questions about them.
Research the company or individual using their name and adding words like scam, fraud, complaints, reviews.
The difference in search results between searching for “Garage Door Repair of Eastlake” (made up company name and town) and “Garage Door Repair of Eastlake complaints” should be enough to save you big bucks. As I’ve previously reported, in this case of garage doors, an honest repair person might charge $200 to fix a door. But a dishonest one will charge $2,000 for the same task.
On my desk now — and always — is a pile of letters from readers who’ve gotten scammed by local businesses who take the money and run. In the lone-scam state, not finishing a promised job is the easiest crime to get away with. Police and prosecutors usually only chase these lowlifes when there’s a pattern of multiple victims. They consider it to be a civil matter, not criminal.
You have to protect yourself. But what these complaint letters all have in common is that the writers failed to do a thorough search beforehand. If only they had.
When I say “thorough” I mean scroll down. Don’t only look at page 1 or page 2 of results. Scammers know how to push their negative results down. Keep going.
Google says that consumers will benefit because it’s also altering its algorithm to push smart, helpful, expert information higher up in results. Overusing keywords, which was the magic sauce previously for top search results, is no longer going to work.
With all the added clutter, I’m worried that “the age of digital search” might not be all that wonderful for consumers. It might be harder, not easier to find what you need on scammers.
If you want to learn more, Google it. Ha!