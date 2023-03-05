The stories followed in Watchdog Nation are constantly changing. One or more of these fresh updates may matter to you.
Let’s start with data breaches.
Of the many privacy hacks, this latest one is among the most despicable because it targeted a particular ethnic group.
A Chinese organized crime ring in New York stole the private data of about 3,000 Texans of Asian descent. The information was used to obtain Texas driver’s licenses by mail.
Who is responsible for crooks getting the info?
The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Department of Information Resources.
“We’re not happy at all,” DPS leader Steve McCraw said.
How did it happen? Dallas Morning News reporters Allie Morris and Lauren McGaughy reported that stolen credit card and personal information were used to request driver’s licenses. The goal was to find look-alikes, and the licenses could go to Chinese nationals in the U.S. illegally. Several other states were victimized.
In a move The Watchdog disagrees with, DPS kept the information secret for two months while conducting an investigation. That’s wrong. Victims need to know immediately.
Here’s another system failure: When taking credit card payments, the billing system working through the website Texas.gov didn’t require a ZIP code or the three-digit security code.
Can you believe it?
No $1 billion DPS training center
Speaking of DPS director McCraw, Watchdog Nation has followed his proposal to build a $1.2 billion active shooter training center and police academy. I suggested using existing facilities.
McCraw apparently now agrees. He killed the big-budget plan.
You don’t need a billion-dollar training center to know this: When children are in danger in a school, get the heck in there as fast as possible.
Hack of the Month
Maybe I should start giving out awards for hack attacks. This month’s winner is T-Mobile, which acknowledged that as many as 37 million customers’ personal info was swept up in a data breach.
Customers’ names, emails, billing addresses and phone numbers were captured. In its announcement, T-Mobile tried to minimize the hack by stating that stolen information is “of the type widely available in marketing databases or directories.” That’s no excuse.
If you’re a T-Mobile customer and you get a call, text or email from the company that seems out of place, call the company directly. Now that crooks have your basic info, they can call and fool you that much easier.
Clergyman convicted
Back in December, I told you the strange story of the Messianic rabbi called in by the Keller ISD school board to give the opening prayer at a public meeting. The man they brought in to lead the prayer was facing four felony counts of sexual assault involving a woman who was a member of his Saginaw house of worship. How embarrassing.
Now I report that Mark Aaron Griffin pleaded guilty to indecent assault, a Class A misdemeanor. He was sentenced to two years of deferred adjudication, meaning if he stays out of trouble, his record could be cleared.
His law firm, Hoeller McLaughlin PLLC, released a statement: “We have maintained that our client was not guilty of the sexual assault allegations from the very beginning. We presented substantial amounts of evidence to the district attorney’s office and today, almost three years later, our client feels relieved and vindicated with all four counts of sexual assault being waived by the state of Texas.”
Real ID postponed. Again.
For the umpteenth time, I report an extension on the deadline to obtain your “Real ID” driver’s license with the star. Previously, I told you the deadline to have the correct license was May. Now the government has postponed the deadline to May 2025. All new licenses come with the star. By 2025 almost everyone will have it.
Its purpose is to provide an extra layer of identity protection and public safety.
Denton’s electricity uncertainty
The city of Denton was counting on $8 million to $10 million from money earned by bitcoin miners leasing space on available land at Denton Municipal Electric. The money was to be used to keep utility rates down and fund city projects, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle. But then the mining company, Core Scientific, filed bankruptcy.
So what does this mean for Denton? The company won’t comment publicly and drawing out information from Denton officials is tough because the contract the city originally signed requires confidentiality.
DME General Manager Antonio Puente says the miners are still working on-site.
He added, “A rate increase, if any, would likely not take effect until Oct. 1, 2023, and would be predicated on various financial factors, not just income from a single customer.”
The other day, a bankruptcy judge approved the company’s plan to take a $70 million cash infusion by investors.
GoodRX update
Last year, I shared the phrase to use with pharmacists when looking for lower prices for prescription drugs: “Can you check the GoodRx price, too?”
Now we learn that U.S. regulators say the app’s coupons and convenience allowed for disclosure of deeply personal information, according to The New York Times.
The Federal Trade Commission accuses GoodRX of sharing information about your medications and illnesses with Facebook and Google without permission.
The Watchdog previously reported that GoodRX said it has stopped this practice. The government is going after the company for actions from 2017 to 2020.
If a proposed FTC settlement is approved by a judge, GoodRX would pay a $1.5 million civil penalty.
My two cents
Doug Archer of Dallas has added to my collection of weird Texas property tax bills. My initial collectible is a 1942 tax receipt for 24 cents.
Doug adds to my collection with his Henderson County tax bill for — wait for it — 2 cents. It stems from low mineral royalties from the past year.
Tax Assessor/Collector Peggy Goodall said customers who owe that small amount usually put coins in an envelope.
Under state law, taxes on mineral rights that have a taxable value of less than $500 can be waived.
Doug said he called the tax collector’s office and was told to forget about it. He decided to pay it to avoid any problems down the road.
“That was the lowest check I’ve written in my life,” he said. “It said ‘Zero and 2/100 dollars.’ ”
Watchdog Nation newsletter
Did you know in addition to writing two Watchdog columns a week I also send out a free Wednesday night newsletter, often with new stories that don’t appear here?
Sign up at: https://dallasnews.activehosted.com/f/90
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.