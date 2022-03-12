After my story examining discount pharmacy cards, I heard from “the first free pharmacy serving the general public in Texas.” The nonprofit seeks promotion. I happily comply here.
On another subject, I have to tell you that between my latest Atmos gas bill and the whopping increase in homeowner’s insurance, I’m breathless. I need smelling salts.
Also, can anyone help solve the mystery of the future status of the legendary Southfork Ranch?
Let’s start this collection of Watchdog super shorts with the discount pharmacy.
Carlos Irula is pharmacist in charge at St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy in Dallas. He tells me about free prescription medicines available primarily for chronic health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol and mental health.
To qualify, a person must have no health insurance, a household income at or below 300% of the federal poverty line ($83,250 in a household of four people) and be a Texas resident with a valid prescription. You don’t have to visit the pharmacy because it delivers.
Find out if you or someone else you know may qualify by calling 469-232-9902 or visit www.svdpdallas.org/pharmacy.
Homeowners’ insurance increase
I wondered why my homeowners’ insurance is jumping 36% in one year. I’ve made no claims.
The culprit was the replacement cost on the home, which jumped $100,000 in one year, I was told. Wow.
My initial guess was this was a result of the February freeze-out. Somebody has to pay for all those broken water pipes in so many Texas homes. But Ben Gonzalez of the Texas Department of Insurance tells me my guess is wrong.
“Industry sources point to more expensive lumber and other building materials,” he said. He also cited labor shortages and natural disasters. “If it costs more to build a home, it’ll cost more to insure it,” he said.
Richard Johnson of the Insurance Council of Texas tells The Watchdog: “Your increase of 35% seems to be an outlier. ... The average is about 11.4% nationally. We are seeing closer to 7%-10% in Texas.”
His advice to me? Shop!
Southfork Ranch sale?
I got a tip that the future of Southfork Ranch, legendary home of TV’s Ewing family, is in jeopardy.
I’ve called over there a half-dozen times, but nobody calls me back. It was easier to figure out who shot J.R. than it is to learn about this world-famous Parker tourist attraction.
Realtor Sarah Hamilton of 1845 Realty in Frisco checked around for me. She learned that the ranch is under contract for a sale. But the future of the tourist attraction is unknown.
Banking news
After I told you how several big banks were eliminating bounced check fees and ending overdraft protection fees, another big one jumped in the pool. Citigroup has announced it’s ending all overdraft fees and nonsufficient fund fees.
The Center for Responsible Lending says Citi is the largest bank to do so.
Join the grids
Isn’t it ridiculous that Texas leaders don’t want to join the two national electricity grids? I mean, come on, if Putin has taught us anything in the past couple of weeks, it’s that we need backups.
I disagree with former Gov. Rick Perry, who explained that “Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business.”
But as Michael E. Webber, an energy professor at the University of Texas, points out, Texas already deals with federal regulations when it exports natural gas, gasoline, liquified natural gas and crude oil.
Why not electricity, too? He estimates that by joining the big grids, Texas could sell $10 billion worth of excess energy each year. And when disaster strikes, we could buy some of it back.
Note that Pat Wood, a former (public) Utility Commission chairperson, told The Texas Tribune last month that Texas could join up without losing control of its system. But for politicians, it sounds better to say we don’t want the feds in our business.
Post office changes
I’ll never forget how 16 years ago I brought a story to my editor about the U.S. Postal Service, but he didn’t believe it possibly could be true.
USPS had increased the price of a stamp by two cents and charged more for priority, express and certified mail. Most people assumed it was because the post office was failing. But actually that year, the post office had a surplus.
While attending a mail conference, I learned the money went to prefund future retirement benefits of postal workers, not to the postal operations itself. My boss couldn’t believe it.
Now, all these years later, Congress has voted to end the practice of prefunding retirees off the cost of postage.
A postal overhaul bill awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature also locks in six-days-a-week delivery and — my favorite part — mandates special mailing rates for local newspapers to promote local news, The Wall Street Journal reported.
AT&T tip of the day
Finally, I’m passing along this commonsense tip from Mark Schnyder of Arlington:
“Whenever I have a billing issue with AT&T, at the very end of the call when they ask if there’s anything else they can do for me, I’ll say, ‘Hey, since this issue was caused by AT&T and I had to spend x-amount of time dealing with this, how about a loyalty credit of $25?’
“I get it almost every time,” he says. “The point is, they will do this if you ask. I’d like to think if we all did this when having to get AT&T to correct its own mistakes, perhaps the company would begin to feel enough pain, they would make fewer mistakes. A guy can dream.”