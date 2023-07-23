DALLAS — This should be a simple feel-good story about how former Dallas Mayor Laura Miller launched a program to help homeless people get jobs and apartments.
Instead, this story has taken an ugly turn.
This should be a story about how Miller’s program has now placed 30 families in housing with jobs.
“After you help one person, it’s pretty hard to stop,” she says.
This should be a story about how she met Stanford Dixson, who was living in a shelter. Her group, The Ladder Project, helped him find both a job and a place to live.
At his hospital job at Texas Health Dallas, he’s a star employee. Once he learned the hospital paid overtime, he asked if he could work six days a week instead of five. Doing this helped him save more than $10,000.
Everything was going so well — at least, it was until Dixson got robbed of $9,500. Someone went into his Chime money account and pulled the money out in three transactions. Dixson complained to Chime, but nobody would help him get his money back.
Miller, a Dallas investigative columnist before she served on the City Council and as mayor, launched her own investigation of Chime.
Chime is a financial app for smartphones and computers that offers bank-like services, but it’s not a bank.
California regulators told it to stop calling itself a bank. So Chime now uses phrases like bank-like services. However, in some places, such as its metadata on Google, it is still referred to as a bank.
Trying to speak to a human being at Chime, which lists its address as a post office box in San Francisco, is torturous.
At first, I couldn’t get a Chime representative on the phone, so I sought help from the Dallas Mavericks, who referred me to Chime’s public relations department.
Chime has been the jersey sponsor of the Mavs since 2020.
Dixson’s story
Years ago, Dixson, 61, visited a friend in North Texas and “I liked it, so I stayed,” he said.
A former Army reservist, he worked mostly at airport jobs. He also worked at a uniform company and at an Amazon warehouse.
In 2021, he fell behind on his bills and got evicted. He lived for a year in the Austin Street Center shelter in Dallas. While there, he worked day jobs and polished his resume.
Miller met him through Jim Parobek, who was president of Texas Health Dallas. He started a partnership with Austin Street Center in which he helped homeless people get jobs. He asked Miller to help Dixson.
Dixson was hired at the hospital as a housekeeper, but now his job is utility tech, who does “whatever they ask me to do.”
Judy Travis, the hospital’s senior director of strategy and operations, told me: “He has a real strong work ethic and a positive attitude. I’ll tell you he’s definitely a favorite.”
The Ladder Project
Five years ago, Miller launched The Ladder Project, which is run out of Congregation Shearith Israel of Dallas, because she realized there were as many homeless people in 2018 in Dallas as there were when she left office in 2007.
When I think of Miller, I think of the word moxie, defined as someone who shows determination and perseverance. She has moxie.
When Miller talked to Dixson about the theft, he began to cry. Miller swore to him that she’d get his money back. This hangs over her head like a dark cloud she can’t shoo away.
A ‘neobank’
Chime attracts customers because it has no monthly fees, no late fees or minimum balance requirements. It offers early access to direct deposit paychecks, too.
With millions of customers, Chime is one of the largest “neobanks” or “fintech” companies in its genre. But the actual banking is handled by two partner banks, Bancorp Bank and Stride Bank. Neither returned my calls.
Chime released this statement to The Watchdog: ”We take these matters seriously, and the trust of our members is fundamental to our business and Chime’s number one priority. To ensure the safety of our members and our platform, we employ rigorous fraud detection protocols. Our team, which is made up of representatives who are specialized in handling these matters, responded to this member’s disputes in a timely manner.”
The suspected thief — whose Chime account name is Jeffery C — removed a total of $9,500 through three transfers, according to financial statements.
Miller said that in a two-hour customer service call she learned that Jeffery was a Chime customer. Makes sense because when the money was removed from the account, it shows up on the monthly statement not as a withdrawal but as “Transfer to Jeffery C.”
After each of the three transfers, Dixson did as instructed. He filed complaints and changed his password.
Finally, when he realized what was happening, he pulled out the remainder of his savings, and Miller took him to a real bank to open a new account.
After The Watchdog inquired last week, Chime reinvestigated his complaints and sent Dixson their results.
Chime rejects his fraud complaint because, it said, all three transfers were made on his phone.
The company said it finds “no evidence of account hacking as alleged by the member” because “no additional devices accessed the account.”
Chime’s statement to me concluded: “We performed a thorough investigation and found no evidence of error or fraud. We stand behind the original decision which has been communicated to the member.”
Miller’s reaction to the brief report? “It proves nothing.”
Dixson said of their conclusions: “That’s bull.”
“I didn’t do that. That guy Jeffery? I don’t know him.”
Moxie
Miller insists she’s not done: “I am his advocate and will be pursuing this aggressively, relentlessly and noisily until it is resolved.”
Miller told me her group helps clients find jobs and housing, but most of the group’s time is spent troubleshooting their clients’ financial problems.
“Poor people, especially the homeless, are ignored, disrespected and financially abused on a daily basis,” she said. “Yes, we spend money on our clients, but very little compared to what we spend in advocacy, standing up for them and demanding action and redress.”
When I asked Dixson about the help he gets from Miller and her group, he started to cry again.
“I’m glad I met her,” he said.
