I set a personal goal. Before the 2022 Juneteenth federal holiday honoring the effective end of slavery in the Confederate states, I’d learn what I could about slavery in my historic neighborhood in north Tarrant County.
This quest began months back when I imagined what it looked like in the 1850s when large numbers of white people first settled in territory that belonged to American Indians.
Finding information about slaves was a struggle. Detailed slave records are not available.
But I did stumble upon the life story of a heralded ex-slave whose heroics inspired one of the best Western movies ever made.
He had watchdog skills that helped him dig out information he needed and the ability to act on the impossible. His courage and willingness to risk his life to help others showed his dedication to the safety of his family and neighbors.
Before I share his story, I want to express my belief that I’d been spoon-fed a white establishment view of history.
Local history books, of which I own more than a dozen, grant slavery only the briefest mentions.
The 1850 census shows that a decade before the Civil War began, Dallas County had 207 slaves. Tarrant had 65. Denton County had 10 and Collin had 134.
I checked out neighborhood talk that slaves were buried in unmarked graves in two historic cemeteries near my home. The caretakers at both told me they had no information.
My big score came when one of my history books reported the eight charter members for one of the region’s earliest churches. Mount Gilead Baptist, a mile from my home. It formed in 1850 in what is now Keller. Before the Civil War, it was the settlers’ center of the universe.
Of the eight founding members, two were listed as slaves in church records — Ambrose and Carolyn Collard. I could find no more about them.
But then I discovered the story of Texas ex-slave Britt Johnson. Ever hear of him? I found his name in a history book footnote mentioning the briefest of details. But I followed the trail.
Britt Johnson was believed to be a slave whose owner, Allan Johnson, did not conform to owner-slave rules. Historical accounts say he made him the paid foreman of his family ranch in Young County. He allowed him to tend his own herd of cattle. And he could come and go as he pleased.
That’s how Britt Johnson happened to be at a Weatherford trading post in October 1864 to buy supplies.
Back home, Comanches were conducting what came to be called the Elm Creek raid on his community. One historian wrote, “As often happened in the real West, the cavalry did not arrive in time.”
When Britt Johnson returned, he saw to his horror that 11 houses were burned, 11 people were killed and seven women and children were hauled away.
He saw his 12-year-old son, Jim, was killed. He learned that his wife, Mary, and their two other children, Jube and Cherry, were among those taken.
Off he went to find them. He traveled throughout Texas and into Oklahoma, asking everyone he met if they had seen his family. Legend has it that in 1865 his former owner gave him half his gold to help fund the search.
Johnson traveled into the dangerous territory, usually by himself, his preferred mode. He met many American Indians along the way and worked diligently to be friendly so he could obtain information. The frontier watchdog was undaunted.
Eventually, he found his family, and with the help of a friendly chief who taught Britt how to negotiate their return, he was successful. His family members were released.
From that original raid, he was able to rescue all those captured but a neighbor’s daughter who decided to live with the American Indians the rest of her life.
He didn’t stop there.
He returned several more times to locate and rescue others held hostage.
“Disregarding his own safety, he was willing to risk his own life to save others,” Marshall Trimble wrote in True West magazine.
After the Civil War, Johnson moved to Parker County and built a successful freight business. In 1871, while traveling with a shipment, he was attacked by American Indians.
A painting by Fort Worth artist Lee Herring depicts how Johnson battled for his life. He shot his horse, which he then used as cover.
It didn’t work.
Johnson was shot and died. Around his body were dozens of spent shells that he had fired in his attempt to stay alive. He was buried by the side of the road in Young County.
The painter told me he found Johnson’s continued efforts to rescue others inspiring.
“I thought this was something that needed to be said,” he said.
Byron Johnson, director of the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, which displayed the painting, calls Britt Johnson “a remarkable example of the kind of bravery and loyalty to his family and everyone else” that was characteristic of the first African American Western settlers, both those who were freed and enslaved.
On this Juneteenth holiday, I need to mention one final indignity.
Britt Johnson’s life did serve as a basis for a landmark 1956 movie called The Searchers, directed by John Ford.
In the movie, the character based on Britt Johnson is changed to be a white Confederate veteran. The story is no longer about a legendary ex-slave.
Who played his character in the movie?
John Wayne, who told Playboy magazine in 1971 that he believed in white supremacy.
A 1972 Texas state historical plaque honors Britt Johnson near his burial site as a legendary “Negro Frontiersman.” Yet his story is one step away from forgotten.