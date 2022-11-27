When we first met the two guys from United States Mask Company of Arlington, they were struggling to break into the face mask business to help beat the pandemic.
This was two years ago, and owners John Bielamowicz and David Baillargeon were getting locked out of selling their certified N95 masks. The reason was because online sellers were not allowed to advertise N95s because the market was flooded with knockoffs.
They had more than a quarter-million high-quality, government-certified masks stacked in their warehouse but no way to advertise and sell them. Plus, they were losing business to Chinese-made masks that were pennies cheaper.
The Watchdog introduced you to them. The story went viral. And within three days, they had sold a quarter-million masks across the U.S.
They slept in their factory to handle the sudden orders. They sold out. Even better, they felt love and support from buyers who couldn’t find the top-quality masks anywhere else.
“It’s an underdog story,” John told me.
They hired more workers, ramped up their production line and kept making and selling.
Then came the vaccine and business slowed.
To stay alive, they created two new products — a KID95 mask for children and hand sanitizer that includes moisturizer.
But that wasn’t enough.
Trying to break into the mask distribution business is tough. ‘It’s like trying to join the cartel,” they say.
Last week, they released a video on their website that reveals their current desperation. They’ve had to stop making their certified N95 masks because buyers have returned to their old habits: hunting for cheaper masks, some of which are made overseas. But they have a large inventory.
They thought their enemy in this was China. Turns out it’s our own government and major institutional mask buyers.
The U.S. government opened up the national stockpile and released 400 million masks into the world for free distribution.
“It’s hard to compete with free,” John says.
They went to the root of the problem. First, they lobbied Texas state lawmakers and got a paragraph inserted into a new state law that says the Texas Division of Emergency Management must ensure that the manufacturer is located in the U.S.
They also hired a Washington, D.C., lobbyist who introduced them to senators and congressional members, allowing them to make their case. Everybody sympathized, but no one stepped up to help.
They are scared. Scared they could lose their almost 3-year-old business and scared that America is not ready for another pandemic.
They showed me a government study that predicts in a future 40-week-long pandemic, the government would need 17 billion masks. That’s why they can’t understand why they can’t break into the system.
“We’re doing everything we can to keep this company afloat,” John says. “We knew that the pandemic demand for N95 respirators would not last forever, but we didn’t foresee the difficulty to get into the U.S. supply chain. But these long-standing distribution relationships make it nearly impossible for a small domestic manufacturer to enter the market.”
So, once again, they’ve come up with something designed to keep them alive.
Last week, they unveiled their newest product for sale – an emergency safety kit called Roadie by a new company David created called Redi.
It’s a kit of medical supplies to keep in the car in case of an accident. The three models of kits contain up to 130 items like bandages, glucose and a tourniquet. The goal is to help a victim stay alive until an ambulance arrives.
The debut cost is $120 for the basic model. The Roadie Pro contains more items for $240, and the Roadie Pro+, with even more, is $280. And they come with QR codes that lead to instructional videos showing how to use the items.
It’s very inventive and useful. And the creative instincts of these two men are worthy of respect. They’re trying to save the business. Their chief character trait, they say, is stubbornness.
“We are happy warriors, but we are battle-worn and tired,” John says.
What you can do
I believe theirs is a business worth saving. But how? My suggestion, if you’d like to help, is let’s go to the very top of government.
Why not send a letter or email to President Joe Biden and copy it to your U.S. senator and representative in Congress?
A suggested message: Tell our government leaders that they need to do more to save small, local businesses that produce personal protective equipment. We want our nation to be self-sufficient in times of national crisis, not dependent on other nations to bail us out.
You can write the president: The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., N.W., Washington, DC 20500.
Or send an email via www.whitehouse.gov/contact/.
You can find the address of your member of congress and senators at www.congress.gov/members/find-your-member. Copy your letter to them. (Note: Doublecheck because I noticed the website is not up to date with the latest congressional boundary lines. My address shows my previous congressperson, not the new one from the most recent redistricting.)
Both John and David are not getting rich off this. They say that neither takes a salary. But they care about their community. That’s good enough for me.