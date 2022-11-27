United States Mask

When we first met the two guys from United States Mask Company of Arlington, they were struggling to break into the face mask business to help beat the pandemic.

This was two years ago, and owners John Bielamowicz and David Baillargeon were getting locked out of selling their certified N95 masks. The reason was because online sellers were not allowed to advertise N95s because the market was flooded with knockoffs.

Roadie

The owners of an Arlington face mask company are finding that breaking into the national supply chain is next to impossible. That's why they continue to devise new products to stay alive. They've debuted the new Roadie emergency packs.

