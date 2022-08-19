The Watchdog has a lot of interests, including secret meetings of power brokers, AT&T customer disservice, text scams and getting action from federal regulators. Here’s what I’ve studied in the past week:
Electricity ‘reformers’
I hope you didn’t miss two significant stories by Austin bureau reporter Phil Jankowski about the remaking of Texas’ electricity system. What he found is important because, at least to The Watchdog, it symbolizes everything wrong with our state government.
Turns out a secret committee of energy power brokers (some are campaign donors, too) are working a backroom deal. All of this is fine for the state’s top leaders because they appointed the members. We’re talking about Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan, who each appointed four members to the 12-member panel.
And how many consumer members are on this State Energy Plan Advisory Committee?
None.
There are members from Oncor, ERCOT, NRG Energy, Energy Future Holdings, ConocoPhillips and Pedernales Electric Cooperative. The panel only had two meetings.
It’s amazing they get away with this. In a rational world, there’d be a rep looking out for tens of millions of Texas electricity customers.
The thick report coming from the committee could be a starting guide for the Texas Legislature to remake the busted system.
It tells us what we need to know: Not one of the three state leaders was willing to appoint a single consumer rep. Add to that no public input.
“Texans should watch their wallets,” energy consultant Doug Lewin told Jankowski.
AT&T error
AT&T made a boo boo. Shocking, I know. That’s like saying cows eat grass. They do.
Granted, AT&T customer service has vastly improved from a decade ago. But here’s one mistake that caught customers off guard.
Betsy Jones of Lewisville tells The Watchdog she recently received a letter from Dallas-based AT&T saying that retroactive to June her wireless plan increased by a whopping $12 a month. But AT&T told her that since it did not give prior notice the company would bill credits on a future bill.
She’s right. AT&T spokesman Jim Kimberly tells me, “We adjusted prices on some of our older wireless plans, which had not seen an increase in three years. We encouraged customers to explore newer plans which offer many additional features and, in many cases, a lower monthly cost.
“We notified customers via bill message and an email. In a few instances, the notifications did not go out in a timely manner and when that occurred, we offered credits on the next bill cycle to ensure that customers had specific notice.”
Betsy says, “Sounds like someone got fussed at for not giving people enough advance notice.”
New $3 charge for paper bills
If you chose to get a monthly paper bill from Frontier Communications, it now costs $2.99 a month. Frontier tells customers it demonstrates the company’s “commitment to sustainability and reducing waste.”
Ha!
F.G. of Plano (when you write to me, you can write confidentially — I’ll use initials), told me he called the company to complain. A rep told him there were a lot of complaints about the new fee. F.G says the fee was removed from his bills.
I tested it. I called Frontier and asked for a waiver of the fee. At first, the rep said ‘no.’ I said, “I know a guy who got it waived.” She softened and said she could remove the fee for six months, then added an extra month. Savings of $21.
Call your companies and try to negotiate lower rates.
My bad
One thing I’ve learned in 17 years as The Watchdog is I don’t have all the answers. A few months back, I heard from D.C. who told me that when she bought gasoline, she later found a pending charge of $175 on her credit card.
Her bank told her they couldn’t investigate until they shut down her card. She didn’t want to do that.
It sounded like fraud, so I recommended she shut down the card. She didn’t.
Then the Wall Street Journal reported that the $175 was a temporary charge to ensure there was enough money in her account to pay the gas bill.
Visa and MasterCard raised the hold limit from $125 to $175 because gas prices jumped so high.
D.C. found The Journal story, then wrote to me: “I’m glad I didn’t shut down my card like you suggested. I knew this wasn’t a scam.”
OK, I was wrong.
Text scams alert
Here’s a robocall update. The Federal Communications Commission has formed the “Robocall Response Team.” The FCC says its actions are shutting down some robocalls.
More and more, scammers are using text messages, the FCC says.
The FCC warns that texts may include false but believable claims about unpaid bills, package delivery problems, bank account problems or law enforcement actions against you.
Be on guard with texts. Don’t click on links. Don’t answer STOP even if that’s an option.
Bright idea
What would you say if I told you that a Richardson man came up with a way to narrow the 40 spam calls he received each day down to none?
“Let me know if you’re interested,” Bill Blackwell teased.
I’m interested.
Bill says he decided to change phone numbers. He bought a gizmo on Amazon called Cell2Jack that connects to a cellphone via Bluetooth and plugs into his home’s regular phone line. He bought a Consumer Cellular phone for $35 and a voice-only service for $15 a month. He says he now only gets calls from people to whom he’s given his new number.
Bill is 90 years old. Reminds me of the song in the 1937 Snow White movie: “You’re never too old to be young.”
One reason I’m a big fan of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (ConsumerFinance.gov) is because when you file a complaint against a financial company that has mistreated you, the company must respond.
This is especially helpful with financial companies like banks that may ignore customer complaints. Ignore federal regulators at your own peril.
Recently, I received a credit card offer that promised a 3.99 annual percentage rate for a year. I signed up, then called Barclays to verify.
The rep told me on the phone that the rate only applies to purchases starting in November. I was confused and ticked. Nowhere in the fine print does it say November is the start date. Anyone would think the deal started upon acceptance.
I complained to ConsumerFinance.gov: “This will hurt people who will assume as I did that any purchases made between now and November will get the low rate — and they will not.”
The company’s response came a month later. Marquisa [no last name given] from Barclays’ office of the president, wrote me that the offer went into effect the day after I signed up for it.
She wrote, “As part of my investigation, a review of your interactions with our representatives took place. I confirm you were given incorrect information. Customer service is very important to us. … I would like to assure you that feedback and coaching have been given accordingly.”
She added, “I apologize for the confusion, and I hope this clarifies this matter for you.”
Don’t think this happened because I work as The Watchdog. I didn’t tell them. This works for everyone.