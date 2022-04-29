As if teachers and school administrators don’t have enough to worry about, some middle schools have their own versions of fight clubs.
In a case The Watchdog studied, an 11-year-old girl was targeted and suffered a concussion. Even though she wasn’t the aggressor, she had to pay a court fine for fighting.
Months later, her grandmother, Janel Hamill of Mesquite, who alerted me to the story, found a video of the fight on Instagram. Her granddaughter was clearly the victim. But it was too late to fix the wrong.
This wicked fad has bounced around U.S. middle schools for several years and shows no signs of abating. The Watchdog examines the ugliness and then offers a possible strategy.
How it happens
Students lure an unsuspecting student into a remote part of the school (but fights happen in school hallways and classrooms, too). One student attacks the victim while others record it on their phones for posting on Instagram or TikTok.
The instigators can be either boys or girls.
I watched a half-dozen videos that appeared to be shot at Kimbrough Middle School in Mesquite ISD. The videos were so violent and disturbing that I won’t share. But in most, the victims were too stunned to fight back.
The posts get put up on Instagram, then taken down, only to reappear again. It’s a form of prestige that didn’t exist before social media.
Mesquite police Lt. Brandon Ricketts tells The Watchdog why sharing these videos can be so important to pre-high schoolers.
“They want to be out there,” he says. “They want to be popular. They want their videos to be popular. They want their likes and their hits.”
You’d think that videos would make it easier for police and administrators to find the culprits, but that’s not so.
“For a police department, it’s hard because a lot of times they take their accounts private,” the lieutenant said. “They lock down their accounts so the public and the police can’t see. It makes it harder to find those videos, and they’ve already gone viral.”
One Mesquite video appeared to be a compilation of highlights from the most intense battles, a — pardon the pun — collection of the school’s greatest hits.
Mesquite ISD spokesperson Elizabeth Fernandez said, “Our campus administrators continually monitor social media sites that are brought to our attention. When necessary, we report a site to the appropriate host social media company and ask for it to be taken down for misrepresenting a school through unauthorized use of a school’s name or for promoting illegal or violent activities.”
Instagram spokesperson Liza Crenshaw wrote me, “We don’t allow content that shows, depicts or promotes physical harm against other people, and we will take action when we find evidence of this.”
In a second statement she sent, it said, “People can easily report accounts to us, and we will take action if they break our rules.”
Accounts gone private
“Please keep in mind,” the Mesquite ISD spokesperson says, “this isn’t solely a Kimbrough issue. This is a national issue.”
She’s right. Several years ago, this fad came to Midland and Odessa. I’ve also seen reports of it in Maryland, Virginia and New York.
The mascot for Kimbrough is a predator, a cougar. And with that cougar icon, that’s how I found several public Kimbrough videos on Instagram. For private accounts, I requested access as The Watchdog. Some of those accounts then disappeared.
But the story of the Mesquite grandmother shows how difficult this is for adults to control. Jenan Hamill told me how her 11-year-old granddaughter, whose identity The Watchdog is not sharing, was lured by schoolmates under the guise of making a fun TikTok video.
Without video evidence to prove her story, the child pleaded guilty to fighting in municipal court. The family paid a $100 fine plus $60 to attend a behavior class.
Seven months later, Hamill found the video of the fight on Instagram and saw what actually happened. She says that when she went to the school this month to discuss this with administrators, she heard a male student come into the main office and ask a female student, “Did you see the latest fight?”
Her meeting with the principal and some staff didn’t resolve anything. She was told how difficult it is to take action when videos are posted and shared, and then made private.
When I asked the school district to tell me positive news about Kimbrough, the district supplied me with a detailed page of school achievements, including academic and extracurricular honors, top awards for teachers and community service.
The school has a PRIDE program (Positive Respect Integrity, Determination and Excellence) and also a “Say Something Nice” program that recognizes outstanding Cougars who help others.
Possible strategy
Which leads me to tactics that could help change the culture of a school beset with fight club troubles.
I consulted with Elena Lister, a psychiatrist and professor at Cornell Medical Center who specializes in childhood and teenage behavior.
She says it’s important to change the culture to stop the fighting. One way to do it, she says, is for adults and students to understand that bullies suffer from weakness and insecurity.
The opposite of that is real strength that promotes kindness, compassion and care.
When students see bullies as insecure weaklings, it takes the bullies’ power away.
“The bullies may not believe that their actions come from weakness. But if they think everybody else thinks it comes from weakness, they’re not going to do it,” she said.
As for the 11-year-old girl, this week she moved to a new school.