I am bewildered by the pile up of wrecks besmirching our state’s image. Texas has always attracted more than its share of believe-it-or-not stories. But 2021 seems to take the cake. (An old expression for winning first place.)
Mimi Swartz, an executive editor at Texas Monthly, summed it up for me when she wrote that Texas’ natural optimism is now under threat.
“As I look across the [state] leadership landscape today,” she writes, “that optimism has been eclipsed by cynicism.” Among politicians, “they seem to be dreaming only of higher office.”
I contend that Texas in 2021 has attracted more attention than any other state and most nations. Let’s review.
You don’t need a license anymore to carry a gun into a grocery store or a myriad of other places. (I’m grateful for the six hours of class time I spent in my concealed handgun class.)
If you want an abortion you can go to Louisiana. If you try to do it here vigilantes may come after you. (Vigilantes? What is this? 1879?)
The truth about discrimination and racism can no longer be taught in public schools. (Sorry, but this nation was built on the backs of unpaid slave labor. Who do you think built the U.S. Capitol?)
Teaching current events now in the classroom could be a career-ending move for teachers, too. (For me, talking current events was the most interesting part of class time.)
To stop a state election bill, Democratic lawmakers fled the state. “They had no other choice,” author Richard Parker writes. “They are so politically powerless” that they thought becoming invisible was the solution. (This turned out to be political performance art but nothing more.)
The Legislature, as is its responsibility, is now redrawing state and federal lawmakers’ districts with lines so favorable to Republicans that even fewer Democrats could be elected in the future. The proposed lines create GOP-favorite districts by minimizing communities of color who could lose out on representation. (North Texas, bursting at the seams, would appear to be deserving of a new congressional seat. But what did we get? Nada.)
Gov. Greg Abbott, once a respected judge, probably doesn’t even recognize himself when he looks in the mirror. He spends a lot of time telling us who shouldn’t wear a mask. (69,000 Texans have died from COVID-19.)
The electric grid is not bolstered. (In my Friday column, I showed how natural gas companies can opt out of winterizing their system by paying the industry-dominated Texas Railroad Commission a meager $150 filing fee.)
Abbott cut off unemployment benefits for one million Texans. (Who says politicians don’t have power over our lives?)
Texas still has one of the highest rates of residents without health insurance, mainly because Abbott has turned down federal funds for a state expansion of Medicaid. (See above.)
Rob Kaplan, head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, resigned. He was caught by the Wall Street Journal trading stocks while voting on monetary policies for the rest of us. His decisions could have enhanced his personal holdings. (I wonder what Martha Stewart would say about that.)
The Texas Rangers were criticized in a New York Times story for not adequately investigating the deaths of prisoners or those in custody at the hands of guards or police. The Times found 29 examples going back to 2015 of persons who died of asphyxiation after struggling with authorities. No one was prosecuted. (If you can’t trust the Texas Rangers to run an unbiased investigation, who’s left?)
In the category of censorship, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick used his clout to get an event at the state’s official history museum canceled. The event would have highlighted a new book with a revisionist view of the Alamo story. (Plugging the book — Forget the Alamo: The Rise and Fall of an American Myth.)
And, of course, Ken Paxton. (Two words that won’t go away.)
I once had an editor who told me I needed to write more positively. (I know he was right.) So here’s a few areas where we in Texas are still No. 1.
According to The Wall Street Journal, we’re No. 1 in having a federal judge – Chief District Judge Rodney Gilstrap of Marshall – who took 138 cases in the past decade involving companies where he or a family member had a financial interest. (Yes, this leads the nation among judges.)
We’re No. 1 in receiving more spam texts than any other state, according to spam-blocking app RoboKiller. How’s 11 billion spam texts sent to Texas phones this year look to you? (Don’t click on them, no matter what they promise – or threaten.)
Football! Dallas Cowboys have a real team for the first time since the Ice Age. Coach Mike McCarthy proved in HBO’s Hard Knocks series that you don’t actually need much of a personality if you have extraordinary talent on the field. (Still want that general manager.)
A couple of polls taken in the past year show that a surprisingly high number of Texans are willing to entertain the concept of seceding from the United States. (If you believe that, drop me a note and let me know why.)
All this reminds me of a few things the late great Molly Ivins said a long time ago:
“You can’t ignore politics, no matter how much you’d like to.”
“You have more political power than 99% of all the people who have ever lived on the planet.”
“What you need is sustained outrage. … There’s far too much unthinking respect given to authority.”
Yes, it’s a pile up of wrecks. How much longer are we going to put up with this?