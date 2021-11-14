I did not understand the motivations behind what state Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth, was trying to accomplish. As chairman of an investigations committee, he asked Texas school districts to conduct an inventory and check to see if they have any of 850 books on race, gender and sexuality in their schools.
The following are excerpts of my interview with Krause, 41, who is giving up his House seat to run in the GOP primary for state attorney general. This is edited for length.
Watchdog: Matt, the good news here is that everybody knows who you are now — and also that you’re running for attorney general. The bad news is you got pilloried in different ways by critics. That’s never happened to you before. You were compared to McCarthyism and Nazi book burning. And the letters to the editor on you were tough.
Krause: The odd thing is, I couldn’t respond. Look, these inquiries from the House General Investigating Committee are supposed to be confidential, which means when I sent that letter out [to school districts], I never expected to say anything about it or even bring the subject up because it’s a private correspondence.
Once somebody leaked that letter to the media, then everything came out. We started seeing all these stories. Just because somebody put out the letter doesn’t mean I can comment on pending or potential investigations. So it was really kind of a weird place. Why would I try to raise my profile for a race when I didn’t even know it was going to be public? And I couldn’t even comment once it did get out.
This letter went out to superintendents across the state. What I’m hearing is you sent out hundreds of letters, and you’re surprised it got leaked? You knew it was going to leak.
I really didn’t.
How could you not?
I honestly didn’t because this was a request for information. This is an inquiry used for fact-gathering to see if anything needs to be done. We could decide there’s nothing here, let’s move on. And nobody even knows about it. Or it could be we’ve got a pervasive problem.
I am surprised that a guy who has served 10 years in the Texas Legislature would send out letters to public officials all across the state and not imagine it would get leaked — especially on a volatile subject like this — and not realize it was going to come right back at you.
Yeah. I see what you’re saying, but we never anticipated this. That firestorm came pretty quick.
What’s it like to be in a firestorm that you say you didn’t plan for and didn’t expect to happen?
It elevated the issue. It certainly raised the consciousness of parents needing to be involved in their schools. We’ve had some school districts thank us and say, “We don’t want inappropriate materials for our kids.” We wanted to give schools an idea of what books they had in their library so they don’t get caught off guard.
And we have two new laws about sexuality and critical race theory. And every book on that list seems in some way to fit under the guise of one of those two changes to Texas public policy. So I think making sure that schools are complying with state policies is important for them. Even if there is a book in our library on that list, it doesn’t mean it’s problematic. It just means this could be flagged under the new policies written during the last legislative session.
Now look what you’ve done. Gov. Greg Abbott has jumped in with his request that state officials investigate if there are any pornographic materials in public schools.
That’s been great. It raised the issue.
What does your committee do?
The committee can make inquiries or hold hearings concerning state government, any agency or subdivision of government within the state, which is pretty broad. [It can probe] the expenditure of public funds at any level of government — and any other matter the committee considers necessary for the information of the Legislature and the welfare and protection of the state’s citizens.
So the meetings are private?
That’s right. Most everything is privileged and confidential.
Did the committee do other work?
We can’t comment on that.
Did any groups help you compile that 16-page list?
We don’t discuss the particulars.
Did the speaker know you were going to do this?
We don’t comment.
To some this looks like you’re pandering.
In my mind, I was never going to be able to talk about this or bring it up. It’s kind of hard to pander when you think nobody is going to know about it. You can’t talk to anybody about it. We refused scores of media requests.
Yeah, but you did get your name in the headlines. And if you didn’t know the fallout was coming, that’s a great example of naivete.
Look, if you look at our social media and our fundraising emails, I haven’t mentioned it at all. I’ve just left it alone. That undercuts that I’m pandering.
What’s it like to wake up and read that somebody compares you to McCarthyism, a Nazi or a book burner?
Especially when it’s so off base and not the intent of what we were trying to do. Nowhere in that letter was it said that there’s a book on this list that can’t be in your schools. Nowhere do we say we gotta round those books up and take them out of our schools. All we said is, let’s have an inventory of which books are in which schools.
What are the topics picked?
The two biggest issues discussed during the session were the critical race theory bill and sexuality. That’s why the list was comprised of a lot of sexual health books and CRT books. This might help guide the Legislature next time they’re doing standards or if they revisit the CRT law next session to more carefully tailor that language.
Have you read any books on this list?
I do not believe so. The point is this could be impacted by new legislation. Where do we go from here?
A natural question to ask is, what is appropriate material?
We can all agree that pornography should not be allowed in schools. But there’s other books on there that deal with sexuality and race that are perfectly fine. I think parents should have the ultimate say.
What’s next?
We won’t comment on any pending investigation while this is all being played out. We were surprised as anybody about what’s happened. But it is what it is.