Three weeks after a vote of no confidence by his City Council, Godley Mayor Acy McGehee resigned.
Shortly before midnight June 13, the mayor’s resignation letter was read aloud by another council member. The mayor did not attend the public council meeting.
“I thank those who encouraged me and regret that it has come to this,” his resignation letter stated.
The Watchdog reported the mayor’s role in the bizarre February arrest and imprisonment of then-council member Jennifer Thompson, his chief critic. I wrote the situation reeked of a dictatorship.
I reported how McGehee, 76, collaborated with Godley police before Thompson, 42, was arrested on the steps of Godley City Hall minutes before the council meeting began. The arrest warrant shows the mayor talked to investigating officers before charges were filed.
Thompson was handcuffed and brought to the Johnson County Jail, where she was strip-searched and forced to spend the night.
With Thompson in jail, council votes at that meeting ended in a tie. In Godley, the mayor can only vote when there’s a tie.
The night she was thrown in jail, the mayor broke the tie for votes to hire a city attorney, city secretary and two police officers.
Thompson was released the next day, minus her pair of earrings that belonged to her grandmother, which somehow disappeared from the jail’s property bag.
Thompson was charged with tampering with public records, based on her suggestions to then-City Secretary Jessica Hill to add items to the council’s agenda.
County prosecutors declined to take on the bogus case, and the charges were dropped.
After that, when Thompson handed in her papers to run for reelection, city officials denied her request, keeping her off the ballot.
One former resident said at a council meeting that Godley had become “a municipality of madness.”
She asked questions
Why was Thompson such a target? A Watchdog investigation reveals some answers.
Publicly, council members criticized the mayor for making hiring decisions without letting them know. After a mass exodus of employees earlier this year, McGehee closed City Hall for weeks.
The town is not functioning at full capacity. Currently, there are openings for a town administrator, city secretary and city attorney.
The tiny city of 2 square miles and approximately 2,600 residents is bedeviled with conflicts of interest, not uncommon in cities, big and small. Yet in most cases, government officials don’t get called out publicly, as they did here. Thompson did it again and again.
An expert in municipal finance, she knew what to ask for.
“They did not like the fact I was asking questions they did not want the citizens to know the answers to,” Thompson told me.
What did she ask for? Profit and loss records, income statements, detailed payroll records, copies of timesheets, current budget reports with account numbers and balances, bank statements, a vendor list, an inventory of city assets and property, copies of checks written, a list of all bank transactions and all contracts signed within a three-year period.
She complained she couldn’t get this public information she requested. She responded by filing written complaints against various city staffers, from the mayor on down. When it comes to filing complaints, Thompson was masterful. But she clearly made enemies.
After her squabble over agenda items with Hill, Thompson wrote the mayor that Hill should be “terminated effective immediately without pay, or eligible for rehire.”
A few days later Hill wrote the mayor, “I honestly don’t want to deal with any more hostility from her and I would like to leave peacefully.” She quit that day. Hill, like the mayor, could not be reached for comment.
In March, Thompson filed a detailed complaint against the mayor for abuse of office with malicious prosecution, among other charges. She was told that the Godley police would be responsible for following up on her complaints.
Unfortunately for her, she had filed complaints against three police officers for intimidation. One of her targets is now the police chief, Matthew Cantrell. Another officer she targeted was Jeremy Arbuthnot, who was also one of the investigators on what would become her arrest.
I asked Chief Cantrell, who has only run the 11-member force for three months, if there was a conflict of interest. Shouldn’t he seek an impartial outside agency to investigate?
He answered, “Godley Police Department has reached out to multiple law enforcement agencies for assistance in this matter. All of them declined.”
About her arrest, the chief said his officers “were professional while serving the warrant lawfully and with respect.”
Thompson maintains that she didn’t have to be arrested on the City Hall steps before the meeting, that she didn’t need to be handcuffed and that she certainly didn’t need to be strip-searched at the county jail. She said police wouldn’t show her the arrest warrant or explain the charges.
Arraignment
At her arraignment before Johnson County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Robert Shaw, Thompson said she asked if he realized what she was being booked for. Thompson says Shaw replied that he doesn’t read the warrants; he just signs them.
In an email exchange with me, Shaw denied that. He wrote, “All warrant affidavits are reviewed by the magistrate when presented by the law enforcement officer under oath.”
Couldn’t get help
Thompson wasn’t the only council member fighting with the mayor. At one point Mayor Pro Tem Michael Papenfuss wrote to him, “You, mayor, have failed to officially notify all the council members that the current city attorney is gone. Do you not see something wrong with this? This is the definition of poor leadership.”
The list of council members’ gripes against McGehee is lengthy. Council never got a chance to weigh in if they wanted City Hall shuttered. Same goes for the resignation of a city attorney and the selection of a replacement, the hiring of a payroll company and the refusal to take complaints against him and others, including some from residents, too.
Decisions were routinely made without council knowledge, they said. When confronted, he sometimes denied doing so, even if true.
Thompson sought help from the Texas Rangers, prosecutors and county officials, among others, to challenge her illegal imprisonment. Nobody would help, even though Johnson County Judge Christopher Boedeker said in a note to Thompson that hers was a “somewhat unprecedented situation.”
Interim City Secretary Kathleen Rice told The Watchdog that council members will vote for one of their own to serve the remainder of the mayor’s term. A permanent replacement could be chosen in a future regular election.
After the mayor announced his resignation, Thompson told me, “When I saw the video of the mayor resigning, I was filled with emotion. To Acy McGehee for making that decision respecting both council and the citizens of Godley, to take that step down off the dais, I say ‘thank you.’ And thank you to everyone who had my back this entire time.”
