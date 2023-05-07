Welcome to Round 1 of our 2023 battle to beat the unfair and quite broken property appraisal/tax scheme in Texas. Here, I’ll show you where you can find information to get started on your protest.
Let’s begin with a test of the four largest appraisal districts to see how well they present the most basic information — their protest deadline. If you think that an appraisal district would put the deadline date front and center on the top of its website, think again.
If an appraisal district doesn’t publicize the deadline date, it’s likely that some property owners would miss the deadline and lose their ability to protest. Maybe that’s the goal.
Denton Central Appraisal District: Couldn’t find the deadline anywhere on its website. I called them. There were 27 callers ahead of me. After a half-hour, I gave up and called chief appraiser Don Spencer on his personal phone line. He told me the deadline is May 17. I feel bad for Denton County property owners. Grade: F
Collin Central Appraisal District: The only place I could find a listing of the May 15 deadline was buried in the bottom of a two-page news release. Grade: D.
Tarrant Appraisal District: The May 30 deadline is listed at the top of the homepage. But a dark cloud hangs over the district because the deadline had to be postponed from the original May 15 date because its website was broken. Grade: B-.
Dallas Central Appraisal District: May 22 deadline is prominently displayed on its website. Grade: A+.
Everybody file a protest
The Watchdog is likely the only columnist in America with my own flag. I fly my virtual “Everybody File a Protest” flag as part of my strategy that everyone should consider filing a tax protest. Challenge the system. Conquer the unfairness.
I’ve put together 10 years’ worth of Watchdog stories and videos so you can do more research on how to protest. Visit my website — dallasnews.com/watchdog — and look for “Full Archive: The latest on your 2023 Texas property tax/appraisal protest.”
Appraisal districts suffering
This is the worst of times for area appraisal districts. Let me show you.
Denton County’s chief appraiser, Hope McClure, was forced out after questions were raised about her leadership capabilities. She was replaced by Spencer.
Dallas’ district went dark when it became a victim of a major ransomware attack that kept it offline for 72 days. The website lost historical data, messages and more. I revealed that the district paid $170,000 in ransom.
Spokesperson Cheryl Jordan says the district’s system is almost back to 100%. There’s still work to be done on getting homestead exemption forms online and fixing the mapping system.
Tarrant continues to bolster its reputation as one of the most poorly run appraisal districts in the state. Once again, its website hasn’t worked. It’s so bad the protest deadline had to be extended. So bad that Chief Appraiser Jeff Law was suspended for two weeks without pay and is now on double-secret probation.
It’s so bad in Tarrant that state Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, filed a bill that would abolish the Tarrant district and put it under the control of the state comptroller’s office. His House Bill 5218 will likely die in committee, but the message is clear.
Property tax consultants’ advice
Why is the tax system unfair? A few reasons. Two property owners can have the same house in the same neighborhood, yet their taxes could be wildly different. Plus, each county has its own culture. What works in one county might not in another. There’s little standardization. Also, it’s unfair that protesters get the upper hand over nonprotesters.
I asked my two go-to property tax consultants what initial advice they have for your 2023 protest.
Glenn Goodrich of PropertyTax.io tells The Watchdog his focus is on proving to appraisal districts that they made a mistake in their appraisals, which reflect when last year’s market prices were high. Property is supposed to be appraised based on its Jan. 1, 2023, value. But by then the market had slowed considerably, he says, and that’s what appraisals should be based on.
Will “The Shark” Wiggins, owner of North Texas Property Tax Services, warns not to complain in your protest that your taxes are too high. Instead, focus on knocking down the appraised value. “Make sure you have rational evidence that supports your contention that your assessed value is too high,” he says.
Evidence may include blueprints, engineering reports, photos, receipts or estimates for repairs, deed records and sales price documentation.
Don’t forget that real estate agents will usually give you for free a list of comparable property sales in your neighborhood. Plus, an appraisal district is supposed to provide you with the evidence it uses to determine your value. Ask for it.
Legislature deadlocked
As I’ve shared before, the Texas Legislature is locked in a battle royale over how to reform the property tax system. The House and Senate are miles apart, likely forcing a special session to work this out.
The House wants to shrink the 10% cap on homestead properties to 5%. That means the appraised value on your primary home could not increase by more than 5% a year. The House plan also awards commercial properties a piece of the action. They’d get that 5% limit on taxable value, too. Commercial properties currently don’t have a 10% cap. But examples of businesses benefiting from a new 5% cap are grocery stores, apartment complexes and rental homes.
Some tax consultants have told me this plan will hurt the poor by favoring higher-valued homes. House leaders must convince the skeptics otherwise.
The Senate doesn’t mess with the 10% cap. Instead, its plan increases the homestead exemption on a primary residence from $40,000 to $70,000. We voters last year increased it from $25,000 to $40,000, so this is a giant leap.
It means you take the taxable value of your house for school taxes and deduct $70,000 from that number, instead of subtracting $40,000, which is now the discount allowed by law.
Remember to visit dallasnews.com/watchdog for the “Full Archive” of stories and videos. Spend a half hour poking around. Learn about land values, the 10% cap, how to hire a good property tax consultant and the difference between appraised value and market value.
And most importantly: how to file a protest.
Fly the flag.
