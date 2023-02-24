Zimperium CEO Shridhar Mittal

Zimperium CEO Shridhar Mittal holds his phone with the Dallas Secure app at the Zimperium offices in Dallas.

 Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News

If you’re afraid someone could steal your private data from your smartphone (and you should be), I have good news for you.

The Watchdog is always seeking ways to protect your privacy. But this latest one surprised me. I never expected the purveyor of a new mobile threat protection app would be the city of Dallas.

Dallas Secure

The new Dallas Secure smart phone app is supported by Dallas City Hall and a local company. It’s free and open to everybody.

DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.

