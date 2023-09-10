The Watchdog shares news that is so surprising it could, as a Texan might say, knock me over with a feather duster.
Used to be that older adults were the preeminent online scam victims.
Used to be that young people were essentially immune to modern-day online scams.
But now we learn that’s not true anymore. In Texas talk, the young whippersnappers are challenging the geezers in the growth of victimhood.
This new information comes from various analysts who’ve studied the latest reports on identity theft and other crimes through data released by the Federal Trade Commission and the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center.
According to SocialCatfish.com, a company dedicated to preventing online scams through reverse search technology, teens and younger children saw the largest percentage increase among age groups in money lost. Victims under age 20 lost $8 million in 2017. That grew last year to $210 million.
Seniors are by far the most victimized group. Geezers lost $3 billion last year. But the whippersnappers showed greater percentage growth, jumping higher like a bull out of a chute.
Youth victimization grew 2,500% in the past six years, while seniors’ victim numbers grew 805%.
For online crime, Texas last year ranked as the fourth most scammed state, SocialCatfish reports, adding that 38,000 Texas victims lost a total of $763 million. Average loss to victims in the Lone Scam State was around $20,000.
Overall, scam numbers keep growing. Nationally reported scams grew 30% last year to almost $9 billion in losses.
In the first three months of this year, fraud numbers in Texas were so high the Lone Scam State rose to second place for most victims out of 50 states, according to Forbes.com. This is not a list you want to do well on.
DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.