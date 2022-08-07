There’s this high school librarian driving down the road, and her cellphone rings.
Paige Portele, the Garland ISD librarian, looks at her phone. Caller ID shows the call is from her bank, Wells Fargo. She answers.
The man knows her name, her cellphone number, her school email address and the numbers of her checking and savings accounts. He even says he knows how much is in each account.
He is calling to inform her that she is the victim of a theft in which $1,500 was drained from her checking account.
She pulls the car off the road so she can focus. He says he is calling to help her get her money back. But the only way to do it is for her to send money back to herself through the bank using the payment app Zelle.
To verify his identity he suggests that she look at the phone number on the back of her bank card and see that it matches the number on caller ID. It does. She sends $1,500.
Before The Watchdog continues, know that crooks posing as bankers who use Zelle to steal is nothing new. Zelle is a quick-payment app (I call it Venmo for adults) owned by the major banks including Wells Fargo. Fraud has been a problem for years.
The problem is so pervasive that federal regulators are working on new rules to better protect victims of this kind of crime. Sometimes, banks respond with a “too bad, so sad” attitude.
The man who called the librarian was not from Wells Fargo. Yet, somehow, he knew some of her personal information. As far as using caller ID to make it look like he was calling from the bank, that’s called caller ID spoofing and it can be done through available software.
This story contains a super-important lesson that should help you protect your money.
But first, back to the story of what’s called the me-to-me scam because you’re asked to send money to yourself to help catch a crook. Preposterous, I know, but it works.
Suspicious, Paige calls Wells Fargo to verify the story, but she’s put on hold.
The scammer calls her. This time it’s a woman who assures her she’s from Wells Fargo’s fraud department.
Picture Paige on her cellphone flipping from one call to the other. She’s trying to speak to a human at her true bank number.
“I am screaming into the phone — ‘scam, scam, agent, banker.’”
Flipping back and forth between the two calls, she gets confused about which one is the real banker. Then she makes a mistake that will haunt her.
At the scammer’s urgent suggestion, she sends another $2,000, this time from her savings.
The thing about Zelle is, once the money is gone, it’s gone. There’s no hold time like with a check. “We are unable to stop or reverse the funds,” Wells Fargo wrote to her later.
I noticed looking at Zelle’s website that the emphasis is using the app to transfer money to family and friends. “Pick someone you trust to pay,” it says. “Send money to almost anyone you know and trust.”
The Watchdog reached out to Wells Fargo and Zelle.
Wells Fargo spokesperson Allison Vail said, “When Ms. Portele contacted us about the request she received, our representatives warned her that she was likely being contacted by scammers and attempted to convince her not to send any additional funds.”
Paige says that’s not how she remembers it. She told me about the long hold times she had trying to reach an authentic bank staffer who could help her.
“It’s heartbreaking when anyone falls victim to a scam, and it’s a priority for us to help people avoid scams,” the bank spokesperson said.
She continued, “We’re actively working to raise awareness to prevent these incidents. We want to make sure everyone is aware that criminals can spoof a caller ID number so it appears as if a call or text comes from a company or a government agency.”
Zelle declined to comment on Paige’s travails, citing “security and privacy reasons” and referred me to Wells Fargo.
The good news is that The Wall Street Journal reports that federal banking regulators are “preparing to prod banks to pay back more customers who are victims of alleged scams on Zelle and other money transfer services.”
Paige is embarrassed but still fighting to get her money back. “I teach kids how to learn what’s true and what’s not true,” she says. Lesson learned here.
A police detective who looked into this told her not to feel bad. “These crooks are good,” the detective said.
OK, I promised a super-important lesson that is so basic yet it can protect your money. Here it is.
When your bank calls you, assume it’s fake. Under no circumstance should you engage. Hang up and call the bank using the phone number on your bill or on your bank card.
The time when a company calls out of the blue to help you is about over. That’s so 20th century. In modern times, you must assume the worst. What an awful way for all of us to live.