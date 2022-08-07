Scammed

Paige Portele received a phone call from someone saying he was with her bank, Wells Fargo. Something wasn’t right, but then it turned very wrong.

 Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News

There’s this high school librarian driving down the road, and her cellphone rings.

Paige Portele, the Garland ISD librarian, looks at her phone. Caller ID shows the call is from her bank, Wells Fargo. She answers.

DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.

